In Summary Sage has launched the Barista Express Neo, its new manual espresso machine

The Sage Barista Express Neo uses Smooth Shot technology to grind and extract the smoothest, richest espresso

It’s priced at £779.90 and comes in a brushed stainless steel colour

Sage has introduced the next generation of its popular Barista Express manual coffee machine , and given it some serious upgrades. The new Sage Barista Express Neo comes with a new grinding technology that weighs, grinds and pulls the perfect espresso shot every time.

The new Sage Barista Express Neo looks similar to the original Barista Express, with its bean hopper, tamper, portafilter, water tank and integrated milk frother. It even comes in the same brushed stainless steel finish, but it has some different internal technologies that take your espresso making to the next level.

The main new technology within the Sage Barista Express Neo is Smooth Shot. It works by combining Acaia Grind by Weight and Auto Flow control to extract delicious and consistent espresso shots. Acaia Grind by Weight does exactly what it says on the tin – as the built-in grinder grinds the beans, it automatically weighs the grounds to get a precise dose for your drink of choice.

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After the beans are ground – of which there are 30 grind sizes to play with – the Auto Flow Control monitors how the shot is extracted. For example, if a shot is being extracted too quickly, this feature adjusts flow rate to ensure water and coffee are in contact between 25 - 35 seconds.

(Image credit: Sage)

While this might sound complicated to any espresso-making novices, the Sage Barista Express Neo comes with Grind Size Guidance. Available on the machine’s screen, this feature recommends the right grind and adjustments, and walks you through each step of the process. Smooth Shot can also be turned off if you prefer to do your own thing.

As iced coffee and cold brew has continued to surge in popularity, Sage has been adding a Cold Brew function to its existing machines – see my review of the Sage Barista Touch Impress with Cold Brew to find out more. The same can be said for the new Sage Barista Express Neo which can make cold brew in under three minutes.

(Image credit: Sage)

Alongside making iced drinks and espresso, the Sage Barista Express Neo has a built-in manual steam wand to make hot, frothy coffees. It also has a wide drink selection which you can choose on the selection dial. I’m a huge fan of Sage coffee machines and use one every day so I’m excited to give the Sage Barista Express Neo a try to see how it lives up to its predecessors.

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