Podless coffee machines have been a big appliance trend this year, and the machine that started it all was the Lavazza Tablì. The capsule-free pod coffee machine only came out in September 2026, but it’s already been given a 50% price cut in the Black Friday sales.

Shop the Lavazza Tablì deal

Originally priced at £199.99, the Lavazza Tablì is now just £99 at John Lewis, saving you £100.99. This is the first time the Lavazza Tablì has been discounted, and you can now get it for half the price, as well as small savings on its coffee tabs.

I gave it five stars in my Lavazza Tablì review and said it was a “brilliant espresso maker that comes without any plastic waste.” Instead of using ‘traditional’ coffee pods which sit in landfill for up to 500 years, the Lavazza Tablì uses 100% coffee tabs to make delicious coffee that can be disposed of with your food waste.

The Lavazza Tablì is different from other pod coffee machines for multiple reasons. Not only does it not use pods and is only compatible with its own coffee tabs, but the Lavazza Tablì doesn’t dispense water or froth milk. This might be restrictive for some, but if you love espresso, then you’ll love the Lavazza Tablì.

With the looks of an oversized coffee bean, the Lavazza Tablì has a generous water tank, and a slider mechanism where you add your coffee tab. It dispenses coffee quickly and makes little to no noise as it does so. It’s really hard to fault, which is why I gave it five stars in my review.

To get you started with the Lavazza Tablì, you can also save £1 on each of its coffee tabs at John Lewis. This includes the Lavazza Tablì Rossa Coffee Tabs , the Lavazza Tablì Oro Coffee Tabs and the Lavazza Tablì Decaf Coffee Tabs , all of which come in a pack of 12 and have been cut from £5.89 to £4.89.