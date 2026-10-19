JURA’s new coffee machine introduces a new style of brewing so you’ll never burn your tongue again

QUICK SUMMARY JURA has launched the C9 fully automatic bean to cup coffee machine, priced at £895. The JURA C9 has a Light Extraction Process which brews coffee at 60 degrees so it’s at the perfect temperature for drinking straight away.

JURA has just launched its latest bean to cup coffee machine , and it’s introduced a completely new style of coffee brewing. An upgraded version of its C8, the JURA C9 has 17 speciality drinks, and comes with a new Light Extraction Process which makes coffee at a ‘gentler’ temperature.

As a self-confessed caffeine addict, I’m terrible at waiting for my coffee to cool down enough for me to drink it. Oftentimes, I either burn my tongue or I wait too long for it to get cool that I end up drinking lukewarm – or even cold – coffee.

But the new JURA C9 seems to solve this problem. With its new Light Extraction Process, the JURA C9 brews light and milder coffee at 60 degrees, so it’s at the perfect temperature for you to drink straight away – and without burning your tongue, most importantly!

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Alongside its new extraction process, the JURA C9 offers 17 speciality drinks, including flat whites, cappuccinos and cortados. The light brew function can be used on all these drinks, although as a fully automatic machine, the JURA C9 can also pick your settings for you.

(Image credit: JURA)

The integrated Professional Aroma Grinder of the JURA C9 is extremely impressive. It comes with seven grind settings, 10 strength levels and three brewing temperatures, so you can customise every aspect of your grind. This can all be selected via the 2.8-inch colour touchscreen, where you can also choose your drink, milk foam and milk alternatives.

The design of the JURA C9 is similar to its other automatic coffee machines, including wave-shaped patterns on the side and water tank, a cup grill, and a concave front. It comes in a stylish piano black colourway with silver accents.

I’ve always found JURA coffee machines to be a bit chunky, but the JURA C9 has everything packed away inside the compact coffee machine, including the tank at the side and grinder at the top. It’s also compatible with the J.O.E. app so you can personalise recipes and profiles, and make drinks remotely.

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