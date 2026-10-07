3 Ninja coffee machines we recommend that have had a big price cut
Take a look before the deals disappear
Ninja is a well known brand when it comes to the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, but as with any brand, knowing which machine is right for you can be tricky. However, we've actually reviewed most of Ninja's offerings, so we're here to help.
As it's the second and final day of Amazon's Big Deal Days, I've put together the top three deals you need to know about, featuring three of the brand's best machines. Make sure to read each of the reviews for more information, and happy shopping!
Known as Ninja's first-ever coffee machine, the Luxe Café Premier scored four stars in its full review when it originally launched, and it's been high up on our favourites list ever since.
If you're after something a little easier to use, the Ninja Prestige is a great choice. You can choose between filter coffee and pods, and it has a foldaway milk frother too. Check out our full review for more information.
The Ninja AutoBarista is a rather recent launch, impressing us in its full review for its intuitive touchscreen interface and wide drink options. It looks lovely on the kitchen countertop too!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.