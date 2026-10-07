3 Ninja coffee machines we recommend that have had a big price cut

Ninja is a well known brand when it comes to the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, but as with any brand, knowing which machine is right for you can be tricky. However, we've actually reviewed most of Ninja's offerings, so we're here to help.

As it's the second and final day of Amazon's Big Deal Days, I've put together the top three deals you need to know about, featuring three of the brand's best machines. Make sure to read each of the reviews for more information, and happy shopping!