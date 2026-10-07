3 Ninja coffee machines we recommend that have had a big price cut

Take a look before the deals disappear

Lizzie Wilmot&#039;s avatar
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Published In Deals
Ninja coffee machines
(Image credit: Ninja)

Ninja is a well known brand when it comes to the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, but as with any brand, knowing which machine is right for you can be tricky. However, we've actually reviewed most of Ninja's offerings, so we're here to help.

As it's the second and final day of Amazon's Big Deal Days, I've put together the top three deals you need to know about, featuring three of the brand's best machines. Make sure to read each of the reviews for more information, and happy shopping!

Ninja Luxe Café Premier
Save 22% (£120)
Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was £550 now £430 at Amazon

Known as Ninja's first-ever coffee machine, the Luxe Café Premier scored four stars in its full review when it originally launched, and it's been high up on our favourites list ever since.

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Ninja Prestige Dualbrew System
Save 25% (£150)
Ninja Prestige Dualbrew System: was £599 now £449 at Amazon

If you're after something a little easier to use, the Ninja Prestige is a great choice. You can choose between filter coffee and pods, and it has a foldaway milk frother too. Check out our full review for more information.

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Ninja AutoBarista
Save 16% (£130)
Ninja AutoBarista: was £830 now £700 at Amazon

The Ninja AutoBarista is a rather recent launch, impressing us in its full review for its intuitive touchscreen interface and wide drink options. It looks lovely on the kitchen countertop too!

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Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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