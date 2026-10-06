3 De'Longhi coffee machines we recommend that are currently discounted

There are hundreds of different coffee machines out there, but De'Longhi is a brand you can't really go wrong with. It has a great range of the best bean-to-cup machines, and without sounding too obvious, I have to admit it's one of my own favourites.

With Amazon's Big Deal Days kicking off today, I've been through the offers to round up some of the best De'Longhi deals currently available. As I mentioned in my piece on 3 affordable De'Longhi machines I'd buy over an expensive one, you don't have to spend a fortune to get a great brew, and this is a good place to start.