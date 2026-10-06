3 De'Longhi coffee machines we recommend that are currently discounted
A number of models have been reduced for Amazon Prime Day
There are hundreds of different coffee machines out there, but De'Longhi is a brand you can't really go wrong with. It has a great range of the best bean-to-cup machines, and without sounding too obvious, I have to admit it's one of my own favourites.
With Amazon's Big Deal Days kicking off today, I've been through the offers to round up some of the best De'Longhi deals currently available. As I mentioned in my piece on 3 affordable De'Longhi machines I'd buy over an expensive one, you don't have to spend a fortune to get a great brew, and this is a good place to start.
The Eletta Explore is the perfect automatic bean-to-cup coffee machine, having scored five stars in our full review. Grab yours now whilst it's £220 off!
If you fancy having a go with a manual machine, the La Specialista Touch is a brilliant but straightforward machine – and it's £150 discount isn't too bad either.
The Dedica Style is ideal if you're short on kitchen space but don't want to sacrifice your morning brew. Despite it's (even) lower price, it also has a built-in milk frother, which is rare on such an affordable machine.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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