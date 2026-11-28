If you've been thinking about upgrading your coffee setup, now is a great time to do it. Black Friday brings some of the year's best coffee machine discounts, and Best Buy has plenty of offers worth browsing.

Whether you prefer a proper espresso, a freshly brewed filter coffee or the convenience of a pod machine, there are savings to be found across big-name brands such as De'Longhi, Philips and Nespresso.

I've rounded up 10 of the best coffee machine deals available at Best Buy right now, covering a range of styles and budgets to help you find the right fit for your daily coffee fix – without paying full price.

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