Therabody's new SkinSpa range includes 3 devices for targeted treatments
The brand has expanded its at-home skincare lineup
QUICK SUMMARY
Therabody has expanded its skincare lineup with three new SkinSpa devices, combining LED light therapy, microcurrent, heat and cold therapy to target different skincare concerns.
Prices start at £179 for the SkinSpa ThermLED, rising to £349 for the all-in-one SkinSpa Pro. The launch also includes a new Neck & Chest LED device, extending the brand's treatments beyond the face.
Therabody has expanded its skincare lineup with a new SkinSpa system, offering three versions to suit different routines and skin concerns.
The SkinSpa ThermLED (£179) combines yellow, red, red + infrared and blue light therapies with heat and vibration, designed to boost circulation and help the skin absorb skincare products. Moving up the range, the SkinSpa CryoCurrent (£249) pairs microcurrent with cold therapy to deliver visible lifting and contouring after one use. At the top of the lineup, the SkinSpa Pro (£349) combines both technologies into one device.
All three devices are available now through Therabody's online store and selected retailers, including Harrods, Selfridges, Space NK and John Lewis.
The launch also brings the Neck & Chest LED (£349), which extends Therabody's VibraWave technology and optional heat treatment to the neck and décolletage. It joins the brand's existing skincare devices, including the TheraFace Depuffing Wand and TheraFace Mask Glo, both of which we've reviewed at T3.
We're currently testing the SkinSpa Pro, so look out for our verdict soon.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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