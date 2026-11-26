If you've been thinking about picking up the Shark DePuffi this Black Friday, there's good news. It's now available from a whole host of retailers, including Currys, Amazon and Space NK.

Having earned an impressive five stars in our full FacialPro Glow review, this is one skincare gadget that's well worth considering if you're looking to invest in your routine. However, each retailer comes with its own perks and added benefits, so finding the best deal isn't necessarily as straightforward as you might think.

I've rounded up all the places you can buy it below, along with what each one has to offer, so scroll down to find the option that gives you the most for your money.

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Save 44% (£80) Shark DePuffi – pink: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Currys Currys has stated the offer will extend beyond its Black Friday event, so keep note of this deal if you need to wait for payday. Read more Read less ▼