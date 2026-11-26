The skincare gadget of the year is finally on sale – here are 5 retailers selling the Shark DePuffi for under £100
Where should you buy the Shark DePuffi for the best deal?
If you've been thinking about picking up the Shark DePuffi this Black Friday, there's good news. It's now available from a whole host of retailers, including Currys, Amazon and Space NK.
Having earned an impressive five stars in our full FacialPro Glow review, this is one skincare gadget that's well worth considering if you're looking to invest in your routine. However, each retailer comes with its own perks and added benefits, so finding the best deal isn't necessarily as straightforward as you might think.
I've rounded up all the places you can buy it below, along with what each one has to offer, so scroll down to find the option that gives you the most for your money.
Remember to claim free next day delivery with code SHARKFNDD - online only.
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You could earn 100 Cult Status points with this purchase if you're a member.
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Save 45% on the rarest DePuffi colourway on Amazon.
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Currys has stated the offer will extend beyond its Black Friday event, so keep note of this deal if you need to wait for payday.
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This is a particularly good option for NDULGE members, as you'll technically get £5 off your next order as soon as you buy it.
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Subscribe now so you don't miss out on the best prices this Black Friday, and discover exceptional deals that we know you'll love.
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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