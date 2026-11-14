Professional LED treatments still deserve a place in your skincare routine – and I found out why

The best LED face masks are everywhere at the moment, and it's easy to see why. More and more people are enjoying the benefits of smoother-looking skin and reduced signs of ageing from the comfort of their own homes, with many making LED a permanent part of their skincare routines.

However, whilst at-home devices have made LED treatments more accessible than ever, professional treatments still have plenty to offer. A home LED mask might be a more convenient and cost-effective option in the long run, but when it comes to results, is there still a reason to book in with a professional? And can a salon treatment deliver something you simply can't achieve at home?

I headed to the newly opened Innerskin salon on Westbourne Grove to find out. I wanted to experience a professional LED treatment first-hand, see how it compared with using a mask at home and, ultimately, discover whether it was worth the cost.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Innerskin opened its first UK salon on Westbourne Grove in early October (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The treatment I tried was SkinFusion, Innerskin's signature facial, which promises instant radiance alongside a gradual improvement in overall skin quality. It's a multi-step experience that begins with a detailed skin analysis, followed by an Innerskin double-cleansing ritual, pressurised oxygen jet preparation and a deep cleanse. A mask is then paired with radiofrequency to further prepare the skin, before PDRN is delivered using controlled pressure rather than needles. Finally, an LED photobiomodulation session helps soothe the skin and complete the treatment.

The skin analysis deserves a mention from the outset. In fact, it was one of the most interesting parts of the whole experience, and I learnt a surprising amount about my skin. The good news? It was properly hydrated and, apparently, in keeping with my age (a sigh of relief!). Less encouragingly, the analysis also picked up on blemishes, sun spots – particularly on the right side of my face, which may be linked to time spent driving or sitting next to windows – and the first signs of fine lines, which I was already aware of.

What I appreciated most was having that insight before the treatment even began. Rather than simply settling in for a facial and hoping for the best, I knew what was going on beneath the surface, which concerns the treatment would focus on and how the different stages were intended to support my skin.

(Image credit: Innerskin)

The treatment itself was every bit as enjoyable. My therapist began with a wonderfully thorough cleanse, and the cooling oxygen jet was an early highlight. She then spent a little extra time targeting specific areas of my T-zone to make sure my skin was as clean as possible before moving on to the treatment formulations. It was one of the most thorough cleansing experiences I've had, and I liked knowing the groundwork was being taken care of before the more advanced stages began.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After the various treatment steps, it was time for the LED session. SkinFusion uses Innerskin's professional triWings LED technology, which offers five different wavelengths that can be tailored to individual skin concerns. Again, this was personalised to my skin analysis, with my therapist choosing blue light to target blemishes and near-infrared light, which penetrates more deeply and is used to address signs of ageing.

Interestingly, LED isn't doing all the work when it comes to the treatment's promised glow. Before my visit, I spoke to Chrystelle Eid, founder of Innerskin, who explained that much of the immediate radiance and hydration comes from the wider facial, particularly the cleansing, exfoliation and infusion of active ingredients. LED plays a slightly different role, helping to soothe the skin after the more intensive stages. It's this combination of technologies, rather than any one step working alone, that makes SkinFusion so effective.

(Image credit: Innerskin)

The Innerskin products were another part of the experience that stood out to me. One thing I really appreciated was that they weren't pushed on me in the way you can sometimes experience at salons, where the focus can feel a little too much like selling you products. Instead, my therapist took the time to explain the ingredients in each formulation, what they were designed to do and how they would benefit my skin throughout the treatment.

I did come away with two products to continue my skincare routine at home – the Glycolic Acid Cleansing Gel and Antiox-Glow C15 Serum – along with some useful advice based on my skin analysis. It felt like careful guidance instead of a sales pitch, and I left with a much better understanding of what my skin needed and why.

The glow afterwards also took me by surprise. I expected some degree of radiance, of course, but I don't think I've ever noticed such an immediate difference following a treatment. When I review at-home LED masks, one thing I always stress is that consistency is key. They're not necessarily going to deliver overnight results, so you need to commit to using them regularly as part of your routine. However, with SkinFusion, the combination of the steps used meant I could see a difference straight away.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

"We see at-home LED devices and professional facials as complementary rather than competing approaches." Chrystelle Eid, founder of Innerskin

So, does that mean professional LED treatments are better than using a mask at home? Not necessarily. The two serve slightly different purposes and, as Chrystelle explained, are best viewed as complementary rather than competing approaches. An at-home LED mask is a great way to maintain a consistent routine, but it can't replicate the full SkinFusion experience, which combines professional LED technology with expert skin analysis, targeted ingredients and several complementary treatment stages.

I can imagine incorporating a treatment like SkinFusion into your routine every six weeks or so, alongside consistent at-home skincare, as a way to enjoy immediate results whilst continuing to support and protect your skin in the longer term. If that's the balance you're looking for, SkinFusion is a treatment I'd wholeheartedly recommend.