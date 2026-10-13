Gozney just fixed my gas bottle problems with its new pizza oven accessory series

QUICK SUMMARY Gozney has launched a new series of pizza oven accessories, with prices starting as little as £29.99. Within the new pizza oven range are prep boards, cleaning tools, a digital fuel gauge and gas bottle covers.

Gozney has launched a new series of accessories to enhance the look and practicality of your pizza oven . From pizza-making prep essentials to clean-up tools, Gozney’s new accessory range just took your outdoor kitchen set-up to the next level.

Gozney’s collection of pizza ovens are some of the most stylish options on the market. I speak from experience, as my Gozney Dome S1 sits in pride of place in my garden. But while the stand, cover and pizza oven itself look the part, one thing my eye is always drawn to is my bright green and red gas canister which sits next to it.

To solve this ‘problem’, Gozney has released the Gas Bottle Cover as part of its new accessories line-up. Priced at just £29.99, the Gas Bottle Cover covers your gas bottle to make it look like less of an eyesore. It’s also water resistant and UV-stable to keep everything safe and secure.

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(Image credit: Gozney)

Continuing with the canister theme, Gozney’s new Digital Fuel Gauge (£79.99) is a must if you use a lot of gas when cooking, but are never sure when or if it’s run out. Compatible with the Gozney Dome Gen 2 pizza oven series, the Digital Fuel Gauge slots neatly beneath oven stands, and measures your gas supply.

The new Gozney accessories aren’t all about maintaining your gas bottle. The brand has also launched the Pizza Prep Board. Priced at £79.99, the prep board is a specially designed surface for kneading, stretching and preparing your dough. Its material prevents the dough from sticking, and it has raised edges to minimise mess during the dough-making process.

(Image credit: Gozney)

Finally, Gozney has launched the M.O.P., a dual-head, bristle-free oven cleaning tool. The brand claims the M.O.P. is a first-of-its-kind, and it’s designed to clean the floor of your pizza oven safely and effectively.

The new Gozney pizza oven accessories are all available to buy now at Gozney .