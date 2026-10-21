This Dyson heater will keep you warm all winter long – and it’s currently on sale!
Upgrade your home’s heating with this mini discount on the Dyson Hot+Cool
Autumn is officially here, and I don’t know about you, but I’m very VERY cold. After the long hot summer we had, I knew that the colder months would hit hard, and that’s definitely the case right now.
But if (like me) you’re avoiding putting your heating on for as long as possible, then you might want to consider investing in a heater. I’ve done the calculations, and an electric heater costs far less to run than your home’s boiling system, so buying a heater could keep you warm this autumn-winter and save you money on your bills.
However, as it’s the colder time of year, heaters aren’t really dropping in price. But luckily, I’ve found a cheap deal on the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Heater that you won’t want to miss.
Shop the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Heater deal
Priced at £399.99, the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Heater is now priced at £349.99 at Dyson. Is there a huge discount? No, but Dyson rarely cuts its prices, and this is likely the cheapest the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Heater will be for a while, so I’d get it while you can.
Save £50 on the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Heater at Dyson. This heater doubles as a fan so you can use it throughout the year. It offers fast heating with its ceramic plates, and uses Air Multiplier technology to project warm air around the room. It can also be used remotely via the MyDyson app to pre-heat your home before you get there.
If this £50 discount isn’t enough for you, I’ve also found a great deal on the DREO Electric Space Heater. With three modes and three speeds available, this compact, oscillating heater sits quietly in your home, and fills it with toasty warm air – and it’s 15% off right now.
Now under £50, the DREO Electric Space Heater uses a powerful DC motor and nine blades to warm your home, and circulate hot air around the room. Its internal electronic thermostat can be adjusted between 3-35℃ and it has an attractive LED display, and black and silver colourway.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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