Shark's air purifier has dropped to £130 for Prime Day, but I actually prefer IKEA's £29 alternative
Huge price difference, but little difference in functionality
For those who don't already know, Amazon's Big Deal Days returns tomorrow, which means a huge number of deals have already started appearing. Among them is the Shark BreatheClear with NeverChange6 technology, which I recently awarded four stars in my full review.
It's now reduced to just £129.99 from £199.99, with all three colours discounted. That's a pretty good saving, especially if you like the idea of not having to change the filter for at least six years.
Save an impressive £70 on Shark's latest air purifier in Amazon's October sale.
However, whilst testing it, I couldn't help but compare it with the IKEA Uppåtvind Air purifier, which costs just £29 from IKEA's website and in-store. Available in a similar range of pastel colours to the Shark, the Uppåtvind works in much the same way, filtering indoor air to remove harmful particles and pollen.
Yes, it doesn't have the same reactive display, motion detection or light sensors, but it quietly gets on with purifying the air in the background without you having to do much. The only real input needed is checking the filter, with an LED light letting you know when it's time to take a look and potentially replace it.
It's also impressively quiet, making it particularly well suited to bedrooms. I found the Shark NeverChange6 quite loud when it was working hard to improve the air quality, so the Uppåtvind's 55dB maximum fan speed compared with the Shark's 65dB is pretty impressive.
Ultimately, it's up to you, but if you'd rather spend less and get straightforward air purification without having to do much at all, the IKEA Uppåtvind is the one I'd pick.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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