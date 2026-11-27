Looking for a portable heater before the frost hits? We’re tracking the best Black Friday deals to watch
Beat the winter chill for less with these portable heater deals
With temperatures starting to drop, now's a good time to think about keeping your home warm without constantly turning up your best smart thermostat. Portable heaters are a great alternative if you only want to heat the room you're actually using, and Black Friday brings plenty of opportunities to pick one up for less.
I've been keeping an eye on this year's offers to find the portable heaters that are actually worth your money, rather than simply rounding up every discounted model. From compact designs for smaller spaces to more powerful heaters with smart features, there are several options depending on how you like to keep warm.
Just remember that the best Black Friday deals won't stick around forever, so it's worth looking now whilst the discounts are still live.
If you're after something simple and affordable, this Devola 1500W ceramic fan heater is a great option for taking the chill out of smaller spaces. It heats up quickly, has a 60-degree oscillation function to spread warmth around the room and even offers a fan-only mode for year-round use.
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The Pro Breeze ThermaCube Plus is the most powerful model in the ThermaCube range, offering 2,200W of ceramic heating for larger or particularly chilly rooms. Its 65-degree oscillation helps distribute warmth more widely, whilst the digital thermostat and ECO mode adjust heating to maintain your preferred temperature.
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Only launched in September, the Dreo Whole Room Heater 725 is designed to distribute warmth beyond the immediate area around the unit. Its whole-room heating approach makes it particularly appealing for living spaces where you want more consistent warmth.
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The Duux Threesixty Smart Fan Heater Gen 2 is a good option if you want something compact that doesn't compromise on features. Its 360-degree heating design helps circulate warm air around the room, whilst Wi-Fi connectivity lets you adjust the temperature through the app. It also has a timer and built-in safety protections.
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For a more budget-friendly way to keep warm, the Bush 2kW Tower Fan Heater offers a straightforward solution. Its tower-style design takes up relatively little floor space, whilst the 2kW output provides a useful boost of heat when the temperature drops.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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