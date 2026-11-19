In Summary Aldi has launched its Keep Cosy range in its stores

The collection features warming, wearable accessories, including mattress pads, blankets and heated airers

Prices on the Aldi Keep Cosy range start at £2.49

Feeling the chill? If you’re still refusing to turn the heating on in your house, then you’re going to love Aldi’s new Keep Cosy range. Packed full of warming and wearable essentials, the Aldi Keep Cosy collection is the most cost-effective way to keep warm this winter – and these are the products I’d recommend buying.

Due to the rise of energy bills, more and more households are choosing to warm themselves rather than their whole home to save money. This is usually in the form of hot water bottles, blankets and extra layers, all of which Aldi is currently offering in its new Keep Cosy range.

Featured in the Aldi Keep Cosy range are a lot of clothing options, including slippers, wearable blankets, and a full collection of thermals. But if I were you, I’d focus on these two items to keep you warm for less all winter long.

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First is the Ambiano Heated Mattress Pad . Available in double or king sizes, this mattress pad fits over your mattress and offers three temperature levels to keep your bed warm and toasty. The material is soft to sleep on, and is machine washable – although you’ll want to remove the cord first!

For heating protection, the Ambiano Heated Mattress Pad automatically switches off after three hours. While it’s not recommended to sleep with a heated blanket or throw, the Ambiano Heated Mattress Pad has safety features in place – and at £22.99, it’s an absolute steal.

(Image credit: Aldi)

My second favourite product from the Aldi Keep Cosy range is the Ambiano Heated Winged Airer (£29.99). Tumble dryers are serious money drains, so if you’re avoiding using it to save some cash, the Ambiano Heated Winged Airer will definitely come in handy – and it’s consistently one of Aldi’s bestsellers, so you know it’s good.

With a large drying surface and free-standing design, the Ambiano Heated Winged Airer dries your clothes incredibly quickly. It uses 20 heating tubes within its frame, and is foldable, so you can easily pack it away when your laundry is dry.

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Of course, the Ambiano Heated Winged Airer can’t heat your home, but heated airers do give off a certain amount of heat, so I wouldn’t judge you for standing near it while you dry your clothes! As an Aldi SpecialBuy, it’s likely to sell out quickly so drop by your local Aldi from today to snap it up.