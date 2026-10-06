Our Place launches new supersized Wonder Oven air fryer – and its steam function makes leftovers taste better

QUICK SUMMARY Our Place has launched the Wonder Oven Pro, a bigger version of its popular Wonder Oven air fryer. Priced at £295, the Our Place Wonder Oven Pro has a 30 litre capacity, eight cooking modes, and a steam infusion programme.

Our Place has introduced the Wonder Oven Pro, an upgraded, larger and quicker version of its popular Wonder Oven air fryer . The new Our Place Wonder Oven Pro is bigger and better than before, and it even has a steam infusion programme that makes your food healthier and leftovers taste fresher.

Our Place launched its first Wonder Oven air fryer back in 2024 , and it instantly became popular. As Shiza Shahid, co-founder of Our Place comments, “the response to our original Wonder Oven showed us just how much people wanted an appliance that could make everyday cooking easier… With the Wonder Oven Pro, we wanted to build on that with more room, more control, and more ways to cook.”

The Our Place Wonder Oven Pro is significantly bigger than the original. It has a 30-litre capacity which is much larger than the original’s 12.3-litre capacity, and it comes with three racks to break up and increase the internal cooking space.

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Designed for family-sized meals, the Our Place Wonder Oven Pro cooks up to 40% faster than a traditional oven, and it preheats 60% faster. It can be used to cook multiple dishes at once, so it’s great for dinner parties, meal prepping and bulk cooking.

(Image credit: Our Place)

I have a bad habit of cooking big portions, so I tend to eat a lot of leftovers. I always notice a difference in flavour and texture when I reheat food from the night before, but the Our Place Wonder Oven Pro has a new steam infusion setting which makes your food taste fresher for longer.

With its steam infusion technology, the Our Place Wonder Oven Pro adds moisture during the cooking and reheating process. It ensures the interior of your food is soft and tender while the exterior is crispy, and it’s great for enhancing the flavour of your leftovers so they taste just as good as when you first cooked and ate your meal.

Where the Wonder Oven had six modes, the Our Place Wonder Oven Pro comes with eight – air fry, roast, grill, bake, toast, proof, reheat and dehydrate. Its digital display sits at the top of the oven which has been completely redesigned with time and temperature controls, and one dial knob rather than the original’s three.

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Crafted from non-toxic materials, the Our Place Wonder Oven Pro is a combination of stainless steel and quartz. It still keeps the original’s bold and colourful design, and it truly looks the part in any kitchen aesthetic – it might be my favourite air fryer style to date.