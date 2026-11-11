Cuisinart just upgraded its Ninja Crispi air fryer dupe – and I love it even more now

In Summary Cuisinart has launched the Color Collection

The range features 11 of Cuisinart’s bestselling appliances and reimagined them in six new colours

The Cuisinart Color Collection is only available in the US with colours being released from now until early 2027

Cuisinart has launched its new Color Collection, and it’s made me love its range of air fryers even more! With six exclusive colours available across 11 of Cuisinart’s bestselling appliances, the Cuisinart Color Collection is here to add some extra style to your kitchen – but there’s a catch for those across the pond.

The Cuisinart Color Collection comes in six colours – Tahini, Bayside, Sage, Blush, Toasted Oat and Blue. Despite ranging from blues to greens to pinks, the colours available are quite subtle and pastel, adding some warm, neutral shades to your kitchen.

To really go for the neutral theme, Tahini and Toasted Oat are the more understated colours in the collection. Blush is more powerful with a bright pop of pink, and Bayside, Blue and Sage are inspired by the coast.

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For fans of Cuisinart, you’ll be happy to know that most of its bestselling appliances now feature in the brand’s Color Collection. This includes its range of air fryers, ice cream makers, food processors, toasters and kettles.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

My personal favourite is the Cuisinart ClearView 4Qt Glass Air Fryer, which now comes in Tahini, Sage, Bayside and Toasted Oat. Best described as a Ninja Crispi dupe, the Cuisinart ClearView 4Qt Glass Air Fryer features the colours on the base, top and controls, while the glass container remains the same.

Another standout from the line is the Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven which is available in Tahini or Bayside. I love the Bayside colour on this air fryer, and it makes it look even more similar to the Our Place Wonder Oven.

The Cuisinart Color Collection is available to buy now at Cuisinart . The slight ‘catch’ to the launch is that the Cuisinart Color Collection is currently only available in the US, so shoppers in the UK and Europe won’t be able to buy the new colours – at least not yet anyway.

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Whether the Cuisinart Color Collection will be available across the pond is unknown, but I’d love to fill my kitchen with Bayside colours, so hopefully this changes soon. The Color Collection appliances are rolling out from now until early 2027, with more appliances expected to be added to the range, and Blue and Toasted Oat to come soon.