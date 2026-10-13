UK TV viewers get a new, cheaper way to watch football on Sky Sports
Now launches new Sky Sports membership plans, with a dedicated football tier to save you cash
Quick Summary
Now has launched new Sky Sports streaming plans for fans to save money if they are only interested in certain sports.
Football fans can pay just £23.99 per month, for example, to get all the live action.
Sky's streaming service Now has announced three new Sky Sports plans to better suit UK customers viewing habits.
As well as an All Sky Sports membership, which includes the entire lineup of Sky's channels and coverage, you can now opt to subscribe to a football-only tier. Alternatively, if you aren't interested in football and only want to watch the likes of F1, cricket, rugby, golf, darts and tennis, you can save even more money with new Multi-Sport membership.
Football membership costs £23.99 per month and includes Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports News – all the channels dedicated to footy. You also get Sky Sports Racing and all relevant live events.
Multi-Sport membership costs £19.99 per month and includes the rest of the channels – Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Racing, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports News.
Finally, All Sky Sports costs £27.99 per month for the lot (much like previous Now Sports membership).
"With our new memberships, fans have more choice over the sport they pay for," said the managing director of Sky TV and Now.
"Football fans can choose Football, and fans of F1, cricket, golf and more can pick Multi-Sport. Those who want everything can still get All Sky Sports.
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"It’s a simpler, more flexible way to get the sport you love on Now."
How to watch Sky Sports on Now
The Now app is available across 100s of devices, including smartphones and tablets, PCs, TVs. and streaming boxes. There are additional plans for Entertainment and Cinema, giving you all of Sky's TV and movie channels and content. And there are plans that include HBO Max programming too.
You can find out more on the Now website.
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