Disney+ raises prices for all UK subscribers, but here's how to avoid paying more

Quick Summary Disney+ UK has followed the US in raising its subscription prices. You can expect to pay £1 to £2 more across monthly plans, or £10 extra when paying annually.

After raising prices in the US last month, Disney+ has announced a similar UK hike across all subscription tiers. This includes annual plans, although they still represent better value than paying monthly.

The Disney+ Standard with Ads and Premium plans will raise by £1 per month, to £6.99 and £15.99 respectively. Disney+ Standard will go up by £2 per month, to £11.99.

The yearly plans go up by £10 each, so Standard now costs £119.90 for 12-months, Premium is £159.90. You still effectively get two months for free when paying annually.

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The prices are raising today, so all new customers will be charged the new price. Existing customers will be billed at the new price from 18 November. Existing annual subscribers will be charged the new price from 2 December (or when their current plan expires if after that date).

Extra Member add-ons will remain at £4.99 per month for Standard with Ads, £5.99 for Standard and Premium.

Unlike previous increases, Disney has not given users much notice before the prices change – they come into force later today (14 October). However, there are ways to save money.

How to avoid the Disney+ price hike

Disney itself is offering new and returning customers a six-month saver offer, with the old prices available for Disney+ Standard with Ads and Standard – £5.99 and £9.99 per month respectively.

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The same offer will give you Disney+ Premium for just £11.99 – so even better than the old price.

Another way to avoid the price rises is through your TV provider. The likes of Sky and Virgin Media offer packages that include Disney+ membership, so check your provider's online stores.

Sky, for example, bundles Disney+ in its Ultimate TV package, priced from £24 per month. You get Disney+ Standard with Ads alongside Netflix, HBO Max, Hayu and Discovery+, as well as the UK's free-to-air channels, and Sky's own entertainment channels and catch-up services.

You also get a Sky Stream box for that, or can watch all of the content on a Sky Glass TV.

We've not heard of any plans to raise the price to match Disney+'s own increase as yet.