I've been hugely enjoying Paramount+ over the last few weeks – particularly as that MobLand season 2 finale was absolutely incredible. Here's to season 3!

But, having noticed that the streaming service was offering a £/$2.99 per month Black Friday promotion, it seemed foolish I continue to pay £/$12.99 per month.

So I went to cancel, thinking that I'd sign up in the new year when I can watch all of the new Dexter: Resurrection season. Instead, Paramount offered a huge 75% discount.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Given that the sales promo offers two months at £/$2.99 per month, this offer of £/$3.24 for three months comes out as the better deal – it's under a tenner all in!

That's for the 4K premium package with no ads, enabling you to watch Paramount+'s exclusive shows in the best possible quality. And it's got a load that's worth watching.

As I've said, MobLand might be the best show of recent memory, with a huge cast, great script and action that keeps you guessing which avenue it'll turn down next.

There's plenty more to watch, too, from Dexter to South Park America, Tulsa King and Landman – many of which are highly rated by fans on Rotten Tomatoes.

Indeed, with Netflix still charging £20.99/$26.99 per month for its top package, the cost of that service is now so high that it seems untenable to hold a year-round account.

There are other deals, which we've written about, from Apple TV to NOW, which are worth keeping on your radar – especially during the best Black Friday sales.

I'm not surprised that streaming services are getting extra competitive ahead of the holiday season, especially with GTA VI now occupying millions of people's schedules.

But if you've got a Paramount+ subscription, then login, go to the drop-menu under your name, hit 'Account', 'Cancel Subscription', and accept the offer. It's a top deal.