A first? Netflix's no.1 movie and no.1 show are different takes on the same subjects

So here's something I can't ever recall happening before: the new Netflix no.1 movie and no.1 show are about the very same subjects – albeit with very different takes, in the form of a documentary movie and a dramatisation series, respectively.

The Menendez Brothers and Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story are, as their titles make plain a clear, about the Menendez Brothers – the pair who murdered their parents in 1989 and, without possibility of parole, are still behind bars to this day after eventually being convicted in 1996. Check out the stark contrast in the pair of trailers below:

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story | Official Trailer #1 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Menendez Brothers | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's interesting that Netflix has chosen to represent the brothers' case in such starkly contrasting ways. But it's perhaps no surprise: Monsters has caused plenty of controversy, not only for its title choice, but the depiction of the two then well-to-do young brothers – as it transpired they were victims of terrible child abuse.

As a result, many think the brothers should be acquitted of their crime. The original trial, which lasted for seven months, saw jurors result in deadlock – as the argument of financial gain versus self-defence didn't sway from the fact that the brothers had indeed killed their parents. A retrial eventually saw both Lyle and Erik guilty of first-degree murder.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

If you're a true crime fan, then Netflix is unshakeably the best streaming service for the genre, as evidenced here in the streamer's ability to bring drama and documentary to your screen from such opposing places. But then, who knows, maybe the Monsters controversy was always going to require a gentler touch (here in the form of The Menendez Brothers doc).

It's certainly a case of one bolstering the other, as the original drama series has dominated the no.1 spot in Netflix's TV chart since its 16 September release. A rare month-long domination that's certainly helped with a newfound worldwide fascination with the brothers' case – hence the documentary flying up the charts. If you're watching one then you have to watch both for the sake of balance.