There’s been a lot of chat around the casting of Robert Pattinson as the latest James Bond, picking up the reins after Daniel Craig bowed out of the role. Well deserved, too, as Pattinson’s range is huge – as his variety of best movies proves.

Not everything he’s starred in can be purchased on physical media, mind, as I’ve found when scouring his Rotten Tomatoes best-to-least-favoured list of movie roles, but these 5 UHD Blu-ray discs are all mighty-fine examples of his work.

Whether you’re in the mood for gritty sci-fi, dark superhero fantasy, adventure epics, or even family-friendly animation, he’s applied his craft to it all. And now that we’re thick in the best Black Friday sales, you can nab these top titles at a discount and cherish them forever ahead of the next Bond movie – which is years away yet.

Save 20% The Boy And The Heron: was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon Okay, fine, so he might not have lent his face to this particular production, but Japanese sensation Studio Ghibli's finest work is graced with his voice acting instead. The Boy And The Heron is actually Pattinson's currently highest-rated work on Rotten Tomatoes, beating out all manner of action epics and superhero flicks. It's a truly special visual experience, written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, which follows a 12-year-old boy who is guided into an alternate world by a talking heron. Cue dark fantasy vibes, but of the best kind.

Save 20% The Batman: was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon Arguably the best Batman ever cast, director Matt Reeves' dark vision is, truly, the darkest of all the movies – in a figurative and literal sense. That's one of the reasons it's so highly commendable on 4K Blu-ray, where each of those black levels in the picture and treated with the utmost care. It's also brilliantly terrifying, thanks to a huge roster of supporting cast, and the sequel is in production right now. That follow-up might be the finale, though, given Pattinson's recent Bond casting...

The Odyssey: was £24.99 now £24.98 at Amazon The cast list in director Chris Nolan's latest epic is so huge that it's almost easy to call Pattinson an unsung hero in this movie – his depiction of Antinous is perhaps the best take of any actor in this movie. While you don't get the true 1.43:1 aspect ratio of the IMAX format in which the movie was shot – you'll need to seek out a 70mm cinema screening for that – the filmic quality is second to none in this disc transfer. The deal ratio isn't especially great for this one, mind, given its newness. You could wait to buy at a later date, but it's worth buying fresh for its sheer quality.

Save 23% Mickey 17: was £24.99 now £19.19 at Amazon This one splits opinion, as its 77% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating will tell you. But if you love a bit of dark and twisted sci-fi with a dollop of feasibility, then Mickey 17 ought to be right up your street. Pattinson plays an 'expendable' soldier, whose mission to research a colonisable planet continues to lead to his death – but he's brought back, time and again, through cloning. There's a mess up, though, when he doesn't actually conk it but a clone is made and we end up in that dubious situation of multiple existences in one reality. It's a challenging yet entertaining take on the bigger pictue of life.

Save 21% Tenet: was £24.99 now £19.75 at Amazon Now this one's an unavoidable entry. Yes, it's another Chris Nolan epic, and, no, it's not universally regarded as his bed – due to its complexity and questionable realities. Nonetheless, Pattinson takes on his most Bond-like role to date here, playing special agent Neil out in Mumbai. He's got that Bond-like look and this role might've helped him get the part. There are many more moving parts beyond his role, of course, and the mind-twisting takes that Tenet operates will keep you hooked. Plus this big-budget stuff looks far better from a UHD disc.