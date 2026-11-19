There's something so tangible about a product you can actually wrap up. As a fan of 4K Blu-ray discs, I know I'd gratefully receive a UHD disc under the tree this Christmas and forego the streaming faff – not to mention the lack of physicality, too.

All year I've been buying new and classic 4K Blu-ray discs as part of my monthly "4K Cinema Club" – I might start a band under the same name, eh? – with some that have really stood out. There are plenty of other options to buy.

I've been scouring the November sales to see what's out there and on offer. As, let's face it, it's these myriad sales that are designed to get you buying for the holiday period – whether you celebrate Christmas or otherwise.

Here are five top discs, all of which are highly regarded – either in home cinema circles, or well ranked on Rotten Tomatoes – well worthy of considering adding to your collection, or gifting to someone else to provide a little seasonal joy. Just make sure there's access to a physical 4K Blu-ray player first, of course...

Save 20% Fight Club: was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon A 2026 release in its uprated 4K remaster, David Fincher's classic, which is now 27 years old, stars Brad Pitt and is as much Hollywood mega-hit as it is a cult classic. We don't talk about the rules, of course. The only one is that you really need to consider buying this disc, because those gritty scenes and comedic moments won't ever have looked so impactful. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Lightyear: was £24.99 now £14.79 at Amazon A great option for the whole family or, indeed, just for the kids. Disney Pixar's Toy Story sideline story, Lightyear, wasn't off to the hottest of starts when it launched back in 2022. Time has been its friend, funnily enough, and with Toy Story 5 now out in the wild, this more life-like Pixar animation take on a would-be Buzz Lightyear tale has a lot of heart. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Top Gun: Maverick: was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon This one has to be picked. One, because home-cinema enthusiasts rave about its grading and, more so, its Dolby Atmos soundtrack – anyone in the business will know it's utilised time and again for sound demonstrations. It's also a much-loved flick, with a massive 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, cementing it as a fan favourite. That Tom Cruise returned for this role is almost unbelievable – but he's great in it, there's no doubt. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% 2001: A Space Odyssey : was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon I couldn't pull together a 4K Blu-ray list without a stone cold classic included – which here is the 1968 Stanley Kubrick sci-fi masterpiece. It's part of a 50th anniversary rollout – and goes to show how incredible even older movies can look when remastered for the modern day. There's a newer Steelbook edition, too, but that's super tricky to locate. Read more Read less ▼