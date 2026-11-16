“The drivers came back – including drivers who have raced in Formula 1 – and said this was the fastest car they had ever driven”: Formula E has stopped proving electric racing works and now wants to redefine motorsport

A Formula E car can cross the finish line with as little as 0.1% of its battery remaining. That does not mean the driver has spent the closing laps desperately hoping it will make it.

“The car is the smartest piece of technology we have,” Andretti Formula E driver Jake Dennis told me at the Tokyo E-Prix. “It is always telling you when to lift and brake, using lights and beeps in your ears.”

If something changes during the race, such as a safety car or Full Course Yellow, the system recalculates the amount of energy available and creates a new profile for the remaining laps.

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“At some point, you simply have to trust and follow the car,” Dennis says. “It is a serious piece of equipment, and that is only about 10% of what the car can do.”

This may be motor racing, but outright speed is only part of the competition. In Formula E, drivers must consider energy consumption, regeneration, track position and the aerodynamic benefit of following another car, often while racing in a closely packed group.

The electric championship is now preparing to introduce GEN4, a permanent all-wheel-drive car with up to 600kW – roughly 800bhp – and enough acceleration to reach 62mph in around 1.8 seconds. According to Formula E, that gives it a 30% faster launch than a current Formula 1 car.

(Image credit: Getty/Formula E)

After speaking to drivers, team principals and Formula E’s senior technical and sustainability figures in Tokyo, however, it became clear that GEN4 is only the visible part of a much larger operation.

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Formula E is no longer trying simply to prove that electric racing works, which was its primary goal when it started. These days, it is exploring what happens when software, energy efficiency and sustainability become fundamental parts of motorsport.

A championship with three jobs

Formula E was founded in 2014 partly to demonstrate the possibilities of electric mobility, and back then, the limitations were difficult to ignore. The first-generation car could not complete an entire race, forcing drivers to stop halfway through and jump into a second vehicle.

Electric cars have advanced enormously since then, but Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds pushes back when I suggest that EVs have become mainstream.

Formula E estimates that approximately 22 million electric vehicles will be sold globally this year. It expects that number to rise to between 35 and 40 million by 2030, potentially representing around half of all new cars sold.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, during shakedown and practice ahead of the Mexico City E-Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on January 10, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Image credit: Getty/Formula E)

“Mainstream, you might say, in certain countries, but in many others it’s not,” Dodds says. “Our role and purpose hasn’t really changed.”

That purpose has three elements. “One, we put on great racing,” he says. “The second thing is to accelerate the energy transition, to get people off combustion and onto electric. The third is to show that, if you put on a big event, you can do it in a way that’s much more sustainable.”

Formula E cannot rely on environmental virtue alone to attract an audience. People do not necessarily need to care about electric cars before watching the racing. Some may arrive for the technology and discover the sport; others might be attracted by the unpredictable racing and subsequently learn what happens behind it.

“We showcase that performance and purpose can go hand in hand,” Dodds explains. “Some people are drawn into the championship because they love the racing and its combative, highly unpredictable nature.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E poses for a photo with the GEN4 Formula E car on the grid during the Formula E GEN4 Launch at Circuit Paul Ricard on April 21, 2026 in Le Castellet, France. (Image credit: Getty/Formula E)

“Other people are drawn into it because they want to associate with sustainability. When they get here, they think, ‘Actually, the racing is really cool.’ We show people that you don’t have to compromise one of those things to get the other.”

That relationship gives Formula E a broader challenge than simply building the quickest electric racing car. It must become faster and more entertaining while reducing the environmental consequences of taking a world championship to cities across several continents.

And its upcoming GEN4 is intended to make the performance side of that proposition far harder to ignore.

The technology nobody sees

The race car attracts the attention, but Formula E’s technological operation extends far beyond the garage. Chief Technology Officer Dan Cherowbrier is responsible for almost all of its technology apart from the car itself.

At every venue, his team constructs a temporary connected city, installing fibre networks, satellite links, timing systems, CCTV, team radio, cybersecurity and the infrastructure required for a global television broadcast. It then dismantles everything and rebuilds it at the next race.

The challenge is greater on temporary street circuits, where Formula E cannot rely on the permanent systems available at established venues.

Artificial intelligence is also being used to reduce the footprint of moving that infrastructure. Formula E has worked with Google and logistics partner DHL to examine its inventory and transport operation.

(Image credit: Getty/Formula E)

That programme formed part of a wider overhaul that cut the championship’s air-freight requirement from three cargo planes to two. Less time-sensitive equipment can be duplicated and transported ahead by sea. Even Formula E’s safety cars have been replicated, avoiding the need to fly the same vehicles around the world.

“We’re using Gemini and Google AI alongside DHL to do quite a lot of work for us in driving sustainability, particularly with logistics,” Dodds explains.

Cherowbrier also envisages more immersive broadcasts that bring spectators closer to the driver’s perspective and explain the energy calculations unfolding inside the car. That may prove essential because Formula E’s greatest technical differentiator is largely invisible unless viewers understand what its drivers and software are doing.

From the racetrack to the Type 01

Formula E manufacturers do not build the entire car. The chassis, battery, tyres and several other components are common across the grid to control costs and prevent budgets from spiralling.

Manufacturers concentrate on areas including the electric motor, inverter, gearbox, differential, parts of the rear suspension and the software controlling them. These are also among the components with the clearest relevance to electric road cars.

Nyck de Vries, who has raced in Formula 1 and Formula E, believes this structure places unusual emphasis on software.

“We all have the same chassis, front motor, battery and front suspension, but the rear end is developed by each manufacturer,” he explains.

Nyck de Vries of the Netherlands and Mahindra Racing gestures a thumbs up in the garage during the Formula E GEN4 Launch at Circuit Paul Ricard on April 21, 2026 in Le Castellet, France. (Image credit: Getty/Formula E)

“What underlines Formula E significantly is the work that goes into software. I would say it is far ahead of any other championship in terms of software development, because that’s where we can find a small edge over our competition.”

That includes the software managing energy during a race and the performance tools used to optimise the car’s handling and drivability.

“Of course, you still need strong hardware,” De Vries adds. “You need a powertrain that is efficient and competitive. But now everything is clustering together, and that’s when all the details matter.”

Ian James, team principal of Jaguar TCS Racing, describes the relationship between racing and road-car development as a two-way exchange.

“At the end of the day, the physics you’re dealing with are identical,” he says. “Whether you’re racing on track or developing an electric vehicle for the road, the physics don’t change. The engineers working on both programmes have that in common.

Ian James, Team Principal of Jaguar TCS Racing looks on in the garage during qualifying, ahead of the Sanya E-Prix, Round 11 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at Sanya Street Circuit on June 20, 2026 in Sanya, China. (Image credit: Getty/Formula E)

“We need to unlock the areas that benefit in both directions, because the learning goes both ways.” Jaguar’s Type 01 provides one of the most concrete examples of that transfer.

“The learnings from the GEN3 and GEN3 Evo programmes – particularly energy management and regenerative braking – have gone into how we’ve approached its development,” James says.

Jaguar adapted its dynamometers and test rigs at Bicester in the UK so they could accommodate the Formula E car. This approach allowed the road- and race-car engineering programmes to share facilities and working methods.

“To be perfectly honest, that adaptation was quite tricky and clunky,” James admits. “But through it, we developed efficiencies that allowed us to work at the speed we need in motorsport. We then applied those efficiencies to the development of Type 01.”

Jaguar has since confirmed that the Type 01’s all-wheel-drive control software and fast-switching silicon-carbide inverters were informed by its Formula E experience.

Jaguar Type 01 (Image credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

An inverter converts the battery’s direct current into the alternating current required by the motors, making its speed and efficiency crucial to power delivery. Jaguar also says the Type 01’s regenerative braking, range and fast-charging capabilities have benefited from technology developed on the racetrack.

Modern Formula E drivetrains are already extraordinarily efficient. James puts Jaguar’s figure at approximately 97.5%, while Porsche separately says its current GEN3 Evo drivetrain exceeds 97%. That means less than 3% of the battery’s energy is lost between the battery and the wheels.

“The marginal gains we can make through future hardware development will probably begin to tail off,” James says. “When you’re already in the high 90s, it becomes much more difficult to take the next step.

“That’s when software comes into play. It provides the link between the energy in the battery, the efficiency of the powertrain and how you deploy that energy in a particular situation, whether on the racetrack or in a road car.”

Formula E’s rules reflect that shift. Powertrain hardware is approved for two years, while software can be updated between races and even adjusted during a race weekend.

If Formula E disappeared, James believes one of the greatest losses would be the pace of that development.

“Our learning is extremely fast in motorsport,” he says. “There is necessarily much more regulation on the road-car side. The implications of getting something wrong are huge, so you take a much more cautious approach.

“Here in motorsport, the constant pressure of competition means you have to be more accepting of risk from an engineering perspective and push the boundaries further. Without Formula E, that development would slow down.”

Racing on recycled energy

The most distinctive part of driving a Formula E car is not necessarily its acceleration. It is completing a race while using considerably more energy than the battery supplies at the beginning.

“One of the things I love about Formula E is that we start with roughly 50% of the energy actually required to complete the race,” James says. “Everything else comes through regenerative braking and the energy-management strategy we deploy. You could never do that with a combustion engine.”

Formula E’s official figures say GEN3 Evo cars recover nearly 50% of the energy required for a race through regenerative braking. The motors reverse their role during deceleration, becoming generators that convert some of the car’s kinetic energy back into electricity.

This does not mean the car starts with a half-empty battery to save weight, as the state of charge has a negligible effect on battery mass. The weight saving comes from using a physically smaller battery pack and recovering energy that would otherwise be lost as heat through conventional brakes.

(Image credit: Getty/Formula E)

Vincent Gaillardot, the FIA’s Formula E technical manager, describes the GEN3 calculation as roughly 60% of the race energy coming from the battery and 40% from regeneration. The precise proportion varies between circuits and races.

Teams model that energy recovery before the event. Software calculates the theoretically quickest way to complete the race, but the driver must adapt those numbers to competitors, overtaking and track position.

“The engineers have simulations that calculate the fastest way to get from A to B around the lap,” Dennis explains. “It is then up to us drivers to teach or show them a little about raceability.

“Numbers can never fully calculate what it’s like to have a race car behind you. It is down to the driver to say, ‘Let’s take some energy from this part of the track and deploy it somewhere else where it is more important for track position.’”

A computer can calculate the most efficient place to save or deploy energy when the car is alone, but it can’t fully reproduce what happens when another driver is attacking, defending or occupying the piece of circuit the simulation expects to use.

(Image credit: Formula E)

“If you were completely alone on the track, that might not be the most efficient or effective approach,” Dennis says. “But nine times out of ten, you’re racing somebody to the finish line, so you need the energy in the correct places.”

“I would say it is 80% engineering and 20% driver input as we get closer to the race weekend,” he adds.

Data does not eliminate the importance of driver feedback, either. “Ultimately, the data can probably find the answer now, but driver feedback is still critical,” Dennis says. “At the end of the day, we’re the ones driving and feeling what is happening inside the car.

“If the data says one thing and the driver says another, and you choose the data, you’re probably going to end up with a slower driver.”

De Vries describes energy management as a skill drivers do not generally learn while progressing through their early years.

“One race might be more energy-sensitive than another, and each requires a different approach and strategy,” he explains.

“It isn’t necessarily something we train during our junior single-seater years. We aren’t used to managing energy, managing the draft, and saving before spending. It is a very important skill, and some drivers are better at it than others.”

Second placed Jake Dennis of Great Britain and Andretti Formula E celebrates on the podium during the London E-Prix, Round 16 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at ExCel London on August 15, 2026 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty/Formula E)

Formula E has also changed the way Dennis drives on public roads. “Most people know that coasting towards a traffic light is more efficient than accelerating and then braking,” he says. “But Formula E has made me more aware of the techniques I can use to get home if I’m low on fuel or battery charge.”

The Formula E technology he would most like to see replicated in road cars is its accuracy. “We have all experienced a fuel tank or battery getting low while the car says there are still 50 kilometres remaining,” Dennis says. “In our car, once it says 0.0, it is completely empty.”

“I’d choose the accuracy and the responsiveness – how quickly the software can adapt to your driving. Road cars can already learn the way you drive and the roads you take, but there is still a delay compared with a racing car.”

James sees another potential road-car application in the guidance Formula E gives its drivers.

“We use beeps and other prompts,” he says. “The drivers have a target to work towards: they need to lift at a particular point, return to the accelerator and brake at certain points. That is all very carefully mapped.”

“If we could actively educate drivers about how to drive as efficiently as possible, when that is what they want to do, it would be a huge benefit to the automotive industry and real-world EV drivers.”

GEN4 changes the original question

Previous generations of Formula E were built to overcome particular limitations. GEN1 proved that electric single-seater racing was possible, albeit with two cars per driver. GEN2 allowed one car to complete the race. GEN3 dramatically increased regenerative braking and shifted more responsibility to software and energy efficiency.

When the FIA started defining GEN4, Gaillardot says the primary objective was “crystal clear: performance and lap time.” Advances in battery-cell technology allowed the FIA and its suppliers to package up to 600kW of power within an acceptable single-seater.

The result is larger than GEN3 Evo, but it also represents Formula E’s most substantial performance increase.

GEN4 produces 450kW in normal race conditions and up to 600kW in Attack Mode. Its target top speed exceeds 208mph, while regenerative-braking capacity rises from 600kW to 700kW.

Formula E GEN4 car on a race track (Image credit: Formula E)

Permanent all-wheel drive is another fundamental change. GEN3 Evo can power its front wheels during specific parts of the competition, including race starts, qualifying duels and Attack Mode. GEN4 can actively distribute torque across both axles throughout the race.

Gaillardot explains that electric technology makes this possible without a mechanical prop shaft connecting the front and rear wheels. Separate electric motors provide far greater freedom over the way the vehicle is packaged and how power is distributed.

“This is a big benefit of electric technology,” he says. “You can maintain four-wheel drive whatever the car architecture because it is much easier.”

Aerodynamics becomes considerably more important, too. Earlier Formula E cars did not generate enough speed for substantial downforce to be the priority it is in other single-seater championships.

GEN4 changes that calculation. “Before, due to the average speed, aerodynamics was not so important,” Gaillardot says. “Now we have reached another level, and we need to have downforce. We pushed the aerodynamic development to a level that was never done before in Formula E.”

The car offers high- and low-downforce bodywork configurations to help prioritise cornering performance and reduced drag. The high-downforce configuration is expected to be especially useful in qualifying, where energy consumption matters less than outright lap time.

The tyre arrangement changes as well. Formula E is moving away from a single specification intended to operate across a broad range of weather. GEN4 will use a grooved dry-weather tyre alongside a separate tyre for heavy rain.

Performance was not the FIA’s only requirement. Gaillardot describes sustainability and cost as additional pillars of the design. “Performance is one thing, sustainability is another, and the last pillar is cost,” he explains. “We still need to take care because we want to protect the independent teams.”

Suppliers had to meet sustainability requirements during the tender process, while the FIA attempted to prevent the cost of common components from rising beyond existing expenditure plus inflation.

The greater speed also required more substantial crash structures and tougher validation. Development included simulations, dyno testing, a four-wheel test bench, mule-car running and combined tests involving the manufacturers.

Despite the performance increase, Formula E says GEN4 uses entirely reusable or recyclable materials and contains more than 20% recycled content.

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director, Envision Racing (right) (Image credit: Getty/Formula E)

Envision Racing team principal Sylvain Filippi has watched every generation of Formula E develop since the championship began. “I always said, ‘Don’t judge us on where we are. Judge us on how quickly we’re improving these cars,’” he tells me.

“GEN1 to GEN2 was a massive step in battery energy density and efficiency. GEN2 to GEN3 was a really big step in performance. GEN3 to GEN4 is, by a long way, the biggest step in pure performance, lap time and overall excitement.”

Filippi has already seen GEN4 testing. “The all-wheel drive and 800 horsepower out of corners is just unreal,” he says. “The drivers came back – including drivers who have raced in Formula 1 – and said this was the fastest car they had ever driven.”

Sustainability without compromise

A championship transporting cars, people and broadcasting equipment around the world inevitably produces substantial emissions. Formula E’s electric cars do not remove the environmental cost of the event itself.

Julia Pallé, Formula E’s vice president of sustainability, says freight is consistently its largest source of impact.

“We have a very thorough measurement approach,” she explains. “We measure all our greenhouse-gas emissions using the GHG Protocol, and it is third-party validated. We have an independent auditor scrutinising our numbers on a season-by-season basis.”

Formula E’s Season 10 Sustainability Report calculated a total footprint of approximately 33,500 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent.

Freight represented 58%, while business travel contributed another 24%. Together, they accounted for 82% of the entire footprint. Spectator travel contributed 9%, race operations 5%, and food and drink 3%. The GEN3 car itself accounted for approximately 1%.

Julia Palle, Vice President - Sustainability, Formula E awards the Julius Baer Pole Position Award to Pole Man Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing (Image credit: Getty/Formula E)

“The biggest impact on a consistent basis is freight,” Pallé says. “Within the freight category, the one that is the most material by far is air freight.”

Those figures explain why moving from three cargo planes to two matters more than highly visible but relatively small interventions elsewhere.

Formula E and DHL achieved this by creating additional equipment sets that can move ahead by sea while the cars, batteries and other time-sensitive items travel by air.

“We completely rethought the logistics operation of the championship,” Pallé explains. “We went from three planes transporting the cars, batteries, cables and chargers to two planes.

“We increased the number of sea-freight kits travelling around the world. While we’re racing in America, another set is already going to Europe, and another is going from Europe to Asia.”

The duplicated equipment includes Formula E’s safety cars. Pallé says teams initially had to invest in additional equipment but should recover the cost within a few seasons.

“We designed it so that, in the long run, it would save them money,” she says. “They needed to make a capital investment initially, but it will save money and CO₂ emissions. It is a better solution altogether.

“That is a great business case to showcase that sustainability is not always something that is more costly. It can go in line with a better way of operating from a business perspective.”

(Image credit: Getty Images/Formula E)

Dodds also sees this as an answer to the assumption that sustainability means accepting an inferior product at a higher price.

“A lot of people hear ‘sustainable’, but what they really hear is ‘compromise’,” he says. “They think the product won’t be as good and it is going to cost more money.

“We would argue that thinking sustainably has helped our product get better, and we can save money because of it. You go from three planes to two planes. All of a sudden, there are fewer carbon emissions, and we spend less money because we’ve gone from three to two.”

Formula E’s B Corp certification applies similar scrutiny across the company. Dodds identified it as a widely understood way to demonstrate that sustainability was built into the organisation rather than attached as a marketing campaign.

“That was not an easy thing to achieve,” he says. “It took two and a half years of hard graft, a lot of effort, a lot of modification and a lot of proving that we actually do what we say we do.

“It is also a really difficult thing to keep. We have to work hard to demonstrate improvement over time.”

Pallé believes other companies can learn from Formula E’s willingness to question established processes.

“It is a question of change management and challenging the way you do things,” she says. “It is about not being scared to interrogate your existing processes and try to do things differently and more efficiently.

Envision approaches sustainability from a different direction. Filippi says it is not merely important to the team.

“It’s actually more than important,” he tells me. “It’s the reason why we created the team.”

Zak O'Sullivan of Great Britain driving the (15) Envision Racing Jaguar I-Type 08 on track during Formula E Pre-Season Testing at Circuito del Jarama on November 16, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Image credit: Getty/Formula E)

Unlike a manufacturer using Formula E to develop and promote electric cars, Envision is connected to a wider green-technology company involved in renewable generation, batteries, energy storage and grid-management software.

“We are not here to sell cars, and we are not a racing empire,” Filippi explains. “We use the sport as a platform to talk about the technology in a non-patronising, exciting way, which is what sport does.”

Formula E’s cost and freight restrictions also affect how teams operate at the circuit. Filippi says Envision’s entire operation has approximately 50 employees, while its total freight allocation is just over six tonnes.

“Look around,” he says in the team’s Tokyo garage. “We are basically racing in a tent. There is no luxury in that respect. The entire sport is running in a really frugal way.”

What Formula E becomes next

GEN4 may represent the end of one stage of Formula E’s development.

Gaillardot suggests the championship may not always need to replace almost the entire car with another numbered generation. Once GEN4 establishes a mature high-performance platform, future progress could become more modular.

A new battery, chassis or another major component might be introduced independently rather than waiting for GEN5 to change everything at once.

“We don’t need to change everything upside down,” he says. “We still need to follow the technology, but we don’t need to make the big steps we had to make in the past.”

The racing format may also evolve to reveal more than one aspect of GEN4’s character. Dodds discusses shorter races with lower energy-management requirements, allowing drivers to exploit the car’s outright performance, alongside longer races built around conservation, regeneration and strategy.

“With the GEN4 car, it is a brutal car from a performance point of view,” Dodds says. “We want to be able to show the car in its most powerful state.

“But we’re an electric racing series. It isn’t just about how fast you can go. It is about how you manage and conserve energy, and how you recharge energy during the race. You can’t show that in a sprint race.”

Next season, Formula E will introduce a new racing format called E-Prix Unleashed, a 30-minute high-downforce sprint race.

Dennis likes the prospect of driving the car flat out, but acknowledges that manufacturers learn less about efficiency when energy is unrestricted.

“It is good to have two different types of racing,” he says. “One based on all-out performance and showing what the car is capable of, and another based more on efficiency and learning what works best for road cars.

“We only learn so much by driving flat out. We learn much more about efficiency through energy-managed driving.”

Having both formats could reward different kinds of driver. Someone with exceptional qualifying speed might excel in a short, unrestricted contest, while a driver with years of Formula E experience could recover the deficit in an energy-sensitive race.

That reflects the broader tension shaping the championship. Formula E needs speed to attract spectators who judge racing cars by spectacle, but its technical relevance comes from doing more with a limited quantity of energy. The two do not have to be contradictory.

Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal driving the (13) Jaguar TCS Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 7 on track during practice, ahead of the Tokyo E-Prix at Tokyo Street Circuit on July 24, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. (Image credit: Getty/Formula E)

GEN4 accelerates harder, travels faster and generates more downforce than any Formula E car before it. It is also designed around energy recovery, reusable materials and tightly controlled development costs.

Behind it sits an equally complicated network of temporary data centres, communication systems, freight kits, software models and independent carbon audits.

The road-car connection is becoming more tangible, too. Jaguar can now identify specific Formula E knowledge used to develop the Type 01, while manufacturers across the grid are learning how to make motors, inverters and control software more efficient under conditions no road car will routinely experience.

Gaillardot is careful not to oversimplify Formula E’s role in that development. The championship does not necessarily invent every battery cell or electrical component it uses. It takes available technology and subjects it to conditions far beyond typical road use.

“The aim of motorsport is to push everything to the limit,” he says. “We use the cells and the battery in a territory completely outside mass-production usage. “I’m not sure we say we are developing the technology. We show how far it can go.”

Formula E’s first era was about overcoming the shortcomings of electric racing. Its next may be about demonstrating the strengths that only electric technology can provide.

The car crossing the line with 0.1% remaining is not running out of energy, but it is evidence of how precisely every part of that energy has been understood.

You can check out the GEN4 car and the upcoming race schedule at Formula E.