Where we're going we don't need roads – DeLorean taking to the skies in world's first electric flying car racing league

Quick Summary DeLorean is entering the Airspeeder International Series, becoming the first American constructor in the world's first electric flying car racing league. The new team will represent the US when the 2026–2027 season begins in November.

DeLorean is heading into the skies, with the iconic American carmaker joining the Airspeeder International Series as a constructor. The new DeLorean Airspeeder Team will represent the US when the 2026–2027 season begins in November, competing against national teams from around the world in a new kind of motorsport.

Yes, flying cars are becoming a racing proposition, and DeLorean is getting involved. The name might be best known for its stainless-steel sports car and its starring role in Back to the Future, but this is a quite different kind of futuristic transport.

(Image credit: DeLorean)

The Airspeeder International Series is billed as the world's first electric flying car racing series, bringing electric propulsion, advanced flight control and AI-enabled safety systems into competitive motorsport.

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DeLorean's entry makes it the first American constructor to join the series, with its team set to fly the flag for the US against international rivals.

The idea of a DeLorean flying has been part of the public imagination for decades, even if the original film cars needed a little help from Hollywood to get airborne. Now, the company is attaching its name to a racing programme built around electric aircraft rather than conventional cars.

The ambition goes beyond racing, too. Airspeeder sees competition as a testing ground for technologies that could help shape advanced air mobility, with lessons from high-performance flying potentially feeding into the development of future aircraft.

(Image credit: DeLorean)

Exactly what DeLorean's entry will look like remains to be seen. The team has yet to reveal its aircraft design, pilot line-up or sporting programme, so we'll have to wait for more details before getting a sense of how competitive the new American outfit might be.

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Still, it's an intriguing development for a brand whose identity has long been tied to futuristic ideas. The 2026–2027 season is due to get underway in November, and it'll be interesting to see whether electric flying car racing can capture some of the excitement of motorsport on the ground.