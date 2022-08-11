The Delorean Alpha5 EV is sounding better than ever ahead of its reveal

Delorean Alpha5 EV
(Image credit: Delorean)
It might be nearly seven years past when Back to the Future 2 was set but it looks like we're finally getting a proper look at the new Delorean. Of course, the new company isn't the same one that produced the original – which is no bad thing – but the spirit of the original lives on. 

The DeLorean Alpha 5 is still a concept rather than being road-ready but this is a brand-new all-electric car with some serious style and will get its official reveal at the Pebble Beach car show in Monterey, California on 18th August. 

Not only do we now have a better idea of what it's going to look like, thanks to a full set of images being released but we also have a good idea of how it's going to sound.  Ahead of the reveal, DeLorean has revealed that the Alpha 5 will feature a sound system created by British audio makers, Cambridge Audio. 

Cambridge Audio is known not just for its audio prowess but also for its beautifully minimalist design is a great fit for this 21st-century DeLorean EV. Though no detail has been given yet as to the audio setup, it's likely to look and sound impressive. 

Cambridge Audio offers a range Edge Hi-Fi separates and Evo streaming systems are extremely well-respected systems. If they play any part in the DeLorean system this EV could become an audiophile's dream. 

This car is guaranteed to turn heads at Pebble Beach – who can resist those gull-wing doors – but the quality of the technology inside it could ensure that DMC isn't outta time for automotive success. 

