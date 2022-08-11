The Delorean Alpha5 EV is sounding better than ever ahead of its reveal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It might be nearly seven years past when Back to the Future 2 was set but it looks like we're finally getting a proper look at the new Delorean. Of course, the new company isn't the same one that produced the original – which is no bad thing – but the spirit of the original lives on.

The DeLorean Alpha 5 is still a concept rather than being road-ready but this is a brand-new all-electric car with some serious style and will get its official reveal at the Pebble Beach car show in Monterey, California on 18th August.

Not only do we now have a better idea of what it's going to look like, thanks to a full set of images being released but we also have a good idea of how it's going to sound. Ahead of the reveal, DeLorean has revealed that the Alpha 5 will feature a sound system created by British audio makers, Cambridge Audio.

Cambridge Audio is known not just for its audio prowess but also for its beautifully minimalist design is a great fit for this 21st-century DeLorean EV. Though no detail has been given yet as to the audio setup, it's likely to look and sound impressive.

Cambridge Audio offers a range Edge Hi-Fi separates and Evo streaming systems are extremely well-respected systems. If they play any part in the DeLorean system this EV could become an audiophile's dream.

This car is guaranteed to turn heads at Pebble Beach – who can resist those gull-wing doors – but the quality of the technology inside it could ensure that DMC isn't outta time for automotive success.

