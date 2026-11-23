Bike and luxury camper in one, this extendable pod is perfect for weekends away – just hurry up and make it already
The Huuselox is a three-wheeled pedal-powered camper with a clever folding rear section that reveals a sheltered kitchen, dining area and sleeping space
I've seen some pretty clever camper designs, but this one is among the most unusual. The Huuselox is a three-wheeled pedal-powered camper that transforms from a compact cycling pod into a surprisingly spacious little living space, complete with a kitchen, dining area and somewhere to sleep.
Designed by Yu-Chang Wu, the concept builds the shelter directly into the vehicle rather than requiring a separate tent or trailer. And its cleverest feature is a folding rear section that opens up like an accordion.
An accordion-style camper that opens up
When folded away, the Huuselox has a streamlined, teardrop-shaped body with a wraparound windscreen. Once parked, its orange and white pleated rear section fans out to create a sheltered outdoor kitchen, complete with a stove, fold-down counter and storage for cookware. The cabin doors also lift upwards, providing easier access to the interior.
Inside, there's a reclined seat with a sleeping berth tucked behind the cockpit, allowing the cyclist to stretch out overnight. A flip-up tray and a second wooden table on an articulated arm provide somewhere to eat or work, while a mounted screen suggests there's scope for some entertainment when parked up.
It's designed around a single occupant, keeping everything compact enough to remain part of the cycling experience.
Will it ever make production?
There's a catch, though. The Huuselox isn't a camper you can buy just yet. Wu originally developed the design as his bachelor's thesis at Hochschule Hannover in 2022, and it's now received recognition in the 2026 European Product Design Awards.
Importantly, that award was in the conceptual design category, rather than for a production-ready vehicle. There's no confirmed manufacturer, pricing, weight or launch date, so it's still very much an idea at this stage.
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Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.
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