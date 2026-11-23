In Summary The Huuselox is a three-wheeled camper bike designed by Yu-Chang Wu, with an accordion-style rear section that expands when parked.

It has a reclined driving position, sleeping berth, fold-out table and an outdoor kitchen complete with a stove.

The concept won a 2026 European Product Design Award, but there's no production version or confirmed launch date.

I've seen some pretty clever camper designs, but this one is among the most unusual. The Huuselox is a three-wheeled pedal-powered camper that transforms from a compact cycling pod into a surprisingly spacious little living space, complete with a kitchen, dining area and somewhere to sleep.

Designed by Yu-Chang Wu, the concept builds the shelter directly into the vehicle rather than requiring a separate tent or trailer. And its cleverest feature is a folding rear section that opens up like an accordion.

(Image credit: Huuselox)

An accordion-style camper that opens up

When folded away, the Huuselox has a streamlined, teardrop-shaped body with a wraparound windscreen. Once parked, its orange and white pleated rear section fans out to create a sheltered outdoor kitchen, complete with a stove, fold-down counter and storage for cookware. The cabin doors also lift upwards, providing easier access to the interior.

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Inside, there's a reclined seat with a sleeping berth tucked behind the cockpit, allowing the cyclist to stretch out overnight. A flip-up tray and a second wooden table on an articulated arm provide somewhere to eat or work, while a mounted screen suggests there's scope for some entertainment when parked up.

It's designed around a single occupant, keeping everything compact enough to remain part of the cycling experience.

Will it ever make production?

There's a catch, though. The Huuselox isn't a camper you can buy just yet. Wu originally developed the design as his bachelor's thesis at Hochschule Hannover in 2022, and it's now received recognition in the 2026 European Product Design Awards.

Importantly, that award was in the conceptual design category, rather than for a production-ready vehicle. There's no confirmed manufacturer, pricing, weight or launch date, so it's still very much an idea at this stage.