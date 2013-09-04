Sony HMZ-T3W deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The Sony HMZ-T3W is the brand's third-gen 3D personal viewer - this time with a slicker design and wireless streaming capability

The Sony HMZ-T3W Head Mounted Display is the follow-up to the distinctive Sony HMZ-T2 Personal 3D Viewer and this time, it's wireless.

The 3D-ready personal viewer offers 7.1 virtual surround sound, which combines with the visuals from the two tiny OLED panels to provide an immersive viewing experience. The idea is that you can hook it up to your TV, games console, PC or mobile device. You can steam video wirelessly - using WirelessHD - which Sony says should provide you with practically no lag.



Rivals are few and far between, but include the Carl Zeiss Cinemizer OLED headset.

Sony HMZ-T3W: Features

Unlike the previous model, the HMZ-T3W visor can be powered wirelessly, whereas the T2 had to be plugged into the mains, making it rather cumbersome. This means that the T3W can be used on the go - we wouldn't suggest that you walk the streets wearing it, but you could, for example, use it on a plane.



A compact battery box offers up to 3 hours of viewing (from a wireless connection), while hooking up via HDMI should give you 7 hours.



The two OLED screens sport a 1280x720 resolution, which gives you a a virtual image size of 750 inches at a distance of 20m. You can also charge your smartphone or tablet while you watch.

Sony HMZ-T3W: Size and build

The T3W is slightly lighter than it's predecessor, while the metallic finish makes it look like it belongs on a Daft Punk album cover.



The T3 feels more comfortable than the T2 and sits more securely on the head, and there are plenty of adjustments possible to get the right fit.

Sony HMZ-T3W: Picture quality

As with Sony's second-gen 3D visor, the T3W only offers 720p HD, rather than full HD, but does it matter? Like the previous model, we suspect that the headset may struggle with 2D content, as it's really designed to show off 3D - but that's something we'll look at more closely in our full review.

Sony HMZ-T3W: Verdict

As Sony's third-gen head-mounted viewer, the HMZ-T3W looks like the most convincing yet. The streamlined design and introduction of wireless streaming capability are compelling upgrades and we look forward to testing it out in full.



Sony HMZ-T3W release date: November 2013



Sony HMZ-T3W price: 1,300 Euros (Expected UK price, £1,300 or less)