Scarpa R-Evo GTX hiking boots review

Scarpa's R-Evo GTX hiking boots mean business, providing exceptional levels of support and comfort for a remarkably low weight. They're made from water-resistant suede and synthetic fabric, with a Vibram Biometric Trek and GORE-TEX lining to keep them waterproof.

We tested the women's version for this review (they're currently sitting right at the top of our ranking of the best women's hiking boots), but there's also a men's option with larger sizes and a different colourway (check out our guide to the best hiking boots for men for alternative options here).

The weight is the first thing that's noticeable when you unbox them; the Scarpa R-Evo GTX boots feel significantly lighter than other fell and hill walking boots we've tried. This means after many long hours of walking, you don't have that extra weight dragging your legs down.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Scarpa) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Scarpa) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Scarpa)

The high cut on the ankle provides great support without feeling bulky or inhibiting movement too much, and anyone who has weakness or injury in this joint will really benefit from this design. As for the fit on the rest of the foot? Well, it's got to be the best-fitting and most comfortable boot we've tried in a long while. It conforms well to the foot, providing great instep support, security at the heel to eliminate heel-lift and thereby massively minimising the risk of blisters, and a nice amount of wiggle room for the toes.

A chunky Vibram sole sucks up impact and damps it down which takes another fatiguing factor away from your feet, as well as having a decent tread with moderate lugs that help with traction in muddy and slick conditions. Scarpa also states that these boots are resoleable, so if you look after them they should be usable for years – good news for your pocket and the planet.

The men's version (Image credit: Scarpa)

While Scarpa doesn't highlight these boots as a winter hiking option as it has other more specific products in its range, for the vast majority of UK-based hikes where the weather stays relatively mild, these boots will be more than up to the job. One small niggle is the laces, which are just about long enough to lace up with a double bow but no more; we like to have a little extra lace in case it wears or snaps.

All in all, there's so much to be impressed with in these boots; the construction, the support, the comfort and the ruggedness. If you're planning a backpacking, camping or hill-walking mission on rough terrain, these are the boots for you.

Find out more on the Scarpa website.