Here's the Nutribullet Pro 1000 Series review in a sentence: a classic Nutribullet that has all. the brand's strengths when it comes to value for money, plus its usual, minor annoyances such as noisiness in operation and being not quite dishwasher proof.

Nutribullet is the queen of the blender world, and for good reason: the brand has been consistent in their approach to good quality products that actually work. One of its newest releases is the Nutribullet Pro 1000 Series, a blender that boasts some smarter features than your bog standard fruit-blitzing appliance. Take, for instance, how it knows when to speed up or slow down during blending, and automatically shuts off when your smoothie is ready.

Among the best blenders and the best NutriBullets of course, this compact and affordable blender is also in our best protein shake blenders list, so I will be referring to that in the course of this review. Whatever you use it for, the Nutribullet Pro 1000 Series is an impressive, powerful blender that boasts some added smarts that really make it worth its low price tag.

NUTRIBULLET PRO 1000 SERIES BLENDER REVIEW: PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

The Nutribullet Pro 1000 Series is available now from online retailers and most large bricks and mortar stores for £99.99 in the UK and $99.99 in the US.

In the box you’ll get the meaty high torque power base, extractor blade, plastic 'Colossal' cup with 930ml capacity and vessel grip, stainless steel, insulated cup with 820ml capacity, flip-top lid and user guide.

NUTRIBULLET PRO 1000 SERIES BLENDER REVIEW: DESIGN

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

You can’t help but love Nutribullet’s simple but effective blender design. No matter the model, the company always seems to pull it out of the bag, creating a real premium-looking bit of kit. The Pro 1000 Series is no exception. With a nice brushed steel finish, the blender will certainly look the part in any kitchen. Our review model was the eye-catching cobalt blue, which seems to be the only colourway available in the UK. In the US, it’s a much more neutral charcoal grey colour.

While the design goes down a treat aesthetically, it also proves satisfyingly functional. With a new “easy twist” extraction blade, it pops apart pretty easily so you can clean it (although not all parts are dishwasher safe) and there’s now no unnecessary lip ring accessory on the cup, making it just that bit easier to slurp your protein shakes and/or other concoctions immediately after blending them.

NUTRIBULLET PRO 1000 SERIES BLENDER REVIEW: PERFORMANCE

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

The one thing that usually puts people off purchasing a Nutribullet blender is that, unlike many of its rivals, they don’t have multiple blending speeds. However, apart from the fact that most people will never feel the need to operate their blenders at anything below top whack, the Pro 1000 series uses something that Nutribullet unimaginatively calls “Smart Technology”. This little trick means the blender knows exactly when to speed up and slow down at various intervals throughout a 45 second auto-cycle and shuts off automatically when it’s done. It works well and therefore your ingredients rarely need a second spin.

This feature also means that just about anyone can use this blender, no matter how much of a technophobe they claim to be. It’s so easy to use – all you have to do is load the container, place it on the power base and twist and lock it into place.

But what we really want to know is how well the Pro 1000 Series will get the job done (whizzing the contents of your cupboard, not Brexit). In our tests, we found it could handle just about everything we threw at it, from lumpy protein shakes that your shaker will never smooth out, to solid ice and even nuts. It cracks through stems and shreds tough skin like nobody’s business. And it does it with ease, every time. One of the biggest downsides with Nutribullet devices is that - at full pelt - they can sound akin to a jet engine landing in your kitchen. This is still the case with the Pro 1000 Series, unfortunately. We weren’t expecting anything less to be honest - especially considering its 1000 watt power. But it would be nice to see Nutribullet put its efforts into making its amazing devices operate just a little quieter. It’s not ideal if you want to use it early in the morning or late at night as it won’t only be your family or housemates you’ll wake up, but maybe even your next door neighbours, too.

It’s also one of the first times we’ve seen Nutribullet ship a blender with an insulated beaker, which is bloody perfect for hot summer days when you want your freshly-whizzed smoothie to stay icy cool for more than a minute. Although it’s worth noting that this isn’t included in the US model.

NUTRIBULLET PRO 1000 SERIES BLENDER REVIEW: VERDICT

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

The Nutribullet Pro 1000 series is an excellent blender for the money. It’s easy to operate, blends nearly all foods and protein shakes into a fine, smooth liquid with little effort, and will look incredibly slick sitting on your worktop.

Still, I'm not sure its smart features quite this model a 'pro' compared to other Nutribullets. It’s not even the highest spec or most expensive machine in the brand’s range. However, with an impressive 1000 watt power, it packs a punch that should frighten the pulp out of any fruit that gets thrown inside. This blender can chew up just about any solid food you can find, within reason, and effortlessly spew it back out in a gloriously silky smooth liquid. This is what makes it ideal for mixing your protein powders after a session at the gym, especially those that take absolutely ages to dissolve into a milk or water.

In short, an excellent entry point into the world of Nutribullet blending.