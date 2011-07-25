Nokia X7 review: Hands-on

Is the Nokia X7 a fond farewell to Symbian or good riddance?

We're still waiting for the Nokia and Microsoft Windows Phone 7 handset but another Symbian smartphone is here, in the form of the Nokia X7. The final flurry of Symbian handsets have been making their way out of the Nokia stable including the Nokia N9 and the Nokia E6 but if you're looking for entertainment you won't go far wrong with the Nokia X7.



Sporting the updated Symbian Anna OS, this entertainment hub comes with web tv on the go, 8-megapixel snapper with 720p video capture, 8GB on-board storage and the Ovi Store for all your app needs.

Is this a fond farewell or good riddance? Here's our Nokia X7 video.