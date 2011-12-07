XXX domains opened to public sale as adult sites hit the web

Adult .XXX domain suffix hits the web as the governing body, ICM Registry announces the smutty site names are now on public sale

The controversial .XXX domain suffix has finally hit the web with the ICM Registry announcing that the adult intended website names are now available to the members of the general public looking to start their own smutty sites.



Having offered a period in which high-profile companies and recognisable faces were allowed to save themselves from blushes by acquiring the relevant .XXX domains, the service's governing body, the ICM Registry, has opening the adult domains to the masses.

XXX Adult Websites

"While adult entertainment is enjoyable to many adults, it is not appropriate for all audiences,” said ICM Registry CEO Stuart Lawley on the launch of the new .XXX domains.



"We created .XXX to address the unique needs of the online adult entertainment industry. The public response has been overwhelming as consumers and the adult entertainment providers are excited about the benefits and infinite possibilities of .XXX."



Whilst the adult industry has fought against the introduction of a dedicated .XXX domain claiming it will have an adverse effect on sector's income by segregating it in such a manner, a reported 100,000 .XXX domains have gone live following yesterday's web wide launch.



“The public response has been overwhelming as consumers and the adult entertainment providers are excited about the benefits and infinite possibilities of .XXX,” Lawley said. "We would hope that the number of domains sold will more than double very quickly."



Should the adult industry be separated from the rest of the web in such a manner or not? Let us know your thoughts on the matter via the comments box below.



Via: RT