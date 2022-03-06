Today’s Wordle answer Sunday March 6, #260: tips, clues and of course, solution

Welcome to Sunday Wordle fans – well, it's actually still Saturday night for me, but the UK and everything further east has now switched in the final part of the weekend. It's time for your final Wordle of the week and to be honest, it's not a stretch.

You can find the answer to today’s Wordle at the bottom of the page. Coming up next is a very obvious clue, so hopefully, you can get it from that. But if not, you can educate yourself with T3’s official guide to Wordle, which contains answers to all your most burning questions about Wordle, such as ‘how can I always win at Wordle, like T3 does?’, ‘has Wordle got harder’ (no) and ‘what was the answer to Wordle last Tuesday?’

Did you manage to solve the answer to Wordle 259? Of course you did. Maybe you just double-checked the answer before putting in those final letters though, just to make sure you were right. It wasn't a tricky one by any means and neither is today's, really.

Today's Wordle hint

If you were to try and tell someone we had similar backgrounds, you'd probably come up with a phrase that had this word in it. And maybe also if you were looking to clean up on something other than Wordle.

If anyone was trying to work out if the New York Times was dumbing down the answers, today's would certainly make the case. But maybe in being obvious, it was actually made a little trickier... or not.

Is there any Wordle controversy today?

There's very little to confuse on today's solution, with a basic knowledge of the English language. The only thing you could accuse this of is being a little too basic for many puzzle fans. However, seeing Wordle now attracts over 300,000 people a day, according to the NYT, it's difficult to generalise.

Today's Wordle solution

Today's solution is cloth (Image credit: New York Times)

Today’s answer is CLOTH, as in material or as in tablecloth or dishcloth. If you were stating similarities, you might say that we're cut from the same cloth, or that a priest or minister is a man of the cloth.

With only the one vowel it might have not been obvious right away but if you followed our Alien, Shout technique you would have got the L in the first pass and then the H and T (in the wrong places) but the O in its right location. So with four or the five letters revealed, there's no excuse to not solve it in 4 at max.

I occasionally like to mix it up and start with ADIEU but that would have been little help today – apart from telling me what the solution didn't contain. Plus, I've been told it's a bit pretentious. Though if it was followed by shout, I would have still got there.

Try out your own two-word opener and find one that works for you. I'm sticking with this one for now though. Until tomorrow, adieu!