These are the Le Creuset Star Wars cookware items you are looking for

As excitement mounts about the imminent release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, premium cookware brand Le Creuset has teamed up with the movie's makers to produce some iconic cookware that any fan of the blockbuster movie franchise (and cooking) is going to just love. We think these are going to be hugely popular Christmas gifts.

Available direct from Le Creuset from today, November 1, 2019, this collaboration spans generations of movies and promises to be a real talking point in the kitchens where this cookware lands.

Then new collection comprises of a Han Solo In Carbonite Signature Roaster, a Porg Pie Bird to let steam escape from your tasty pies, Death Star and Millenium Falcon silicone trivets, trio of super-cute Droid Mini Cocettes (shown below) and the epic jet black Darth Vader cast iron casserole dish.

Finally, there's a hand-painted, special-edition Tatooine Round Dutch Oven, inspired by the desert planet with binary sunsets. Only an "extremely limited number" of these items have been produced so to get the opportunity to buy one of those, at $900, you will need to sign up online.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Le Creuset says that the cookware is ideal for young Padawan learners to Master, Jedi chefs and given the fantastic quality of Le Creuset cookware, these are items that you will be able to enjoy for generations.

Prices are listed below.

Tatooine Round Dutch Oven – $900

Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster – £360/$450

Darth Vader Round Dutch Oven – £295/$395

R2-D2 Mini Cocotte – £25/$30

C-3PO Mini Cocotte – £25/$30

BB-8 Mini Cocotte – £25/$30

Millennium Falcon Trivet – £15/$20

Death Star Trivet – £15/$20

Porg Pie Bird – £21/$25

