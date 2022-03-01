The Huawei MateStation X brings back the all-in-one PC

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is back in person in Barcelona this year and after day 1 it has already produced a raft of great new phones, from Honor Magic 4 Pro to the new budget Nokia models. You can read full coverage on our MWC hub.

For me though, the most interesting release wasn't a phone at all, it's a desktop computer. Huawei introduced a number of new devices in the lead-up to the show focused around the ability to create a Super Device. This effectively links all of your devices – from your smartphone to your TV and laptop – together, so they work together as one.

At the heart of this system is the Huawei MateStation X. This is an all-in-one PC, not unlike the iMac in its modern feel, but of course, running Windows. While an all-in-one PC might not sound particularly forward-thinking, the approach is slightly different.

(Image credit: Huawei)

First of all, the MateStation X has a massive 28.2-inch display with a 4K resolution. But also the display is touchscreen. This makes the device feel more like a stationary tablet than a desktop and the interactivity with your phone and tablet using the Super Device functionality means you can operate it in much the same way.

You can even have up to three phone screens, from three different apps, showing on the MateStation when connected to your smartphone. You can drag and drop files between other devices and your MateStation and even take calls from your phone on the giant screen.

Everything from your keyboard and mouse to the latest Huawei printer can connect to the MateStation automatically when placed close by and there's fingerprint security on the keyboard.

With so many of us still working from home at least part-time, there is still a place for the desktop in our home offices. The MateStation is a glimpse of how the desktop can evolve.

The MateStation X is expected to go on sale later this month, priced around £1,838 / $2,466 / AU$3,400.