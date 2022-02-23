The best Instant Pot air fryers get their prices burnt to a crisp on Amazon AU

Air fryers are well on their way to complete kitchen domination. Over the past couple of years they have established themselves as the must-have kitchen gadget. There’s so many to choose from though but, in Australia, Instant Pot has some of the best air fryers. The Instant Pot Vortex Plus is one of our favourites, and right now there’s a very tempting 38% off on this magnificent machine.

That’s not the only Instant Pot air fryer on discount, so is the Duo Crisp. It’s the multi-use big brother to one of the Vortex air fryers – it even doubles up as a pressure cooker, so you could be whipping up healthy and tasty meals in no time at all. Amazon’s knocked 30% off of the asking price of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp, saving you AU$116.70

Instant Pot has been making multi cookers for over a decade now, and have honed in on what the users need. Alongside the excellent products, Instant Pot provides free access to 1000s of air fryer recipes with the Instant Pot free app to make the most of your time with some of the best cooking machines in the business.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp | AU$389 AU$272.30 on Amazon (save AU$116.70) This machine is kitchen royalty. It allows you to save space by replacing your pressure cooker, slow cooker, saute pan, steamer, sous vide cooker, warmer, air fryer, roaster, oven, broiler and dehydrator. It allows you to get the use you would from 11 other appliances for the price of one. All of this in the solidly sized 8L air fryer/pressure cooker from one of the most popular brands in the business. Now with 30% off the list price on Amazon.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus XXL | AU$269 AU$168 on Amazon (save AU$101) This 5.7L champion of the air frying scene has swiftly become the best friend of home cooks across the globe. Allowing you to cook from a number of different presets, or fine-tuning the cooking temp and time for the perfect meal, there’s a world of air frying opportunities opened up by this machine. Now with a very generous 38% off the list price on Amazon.

Instant Pot Vortex Mini | AU$141 AU$77.55 on Amazon (save AU$43.45) For the space conscious, the Instant Pot Vortex Mini provides the perfect mix of utility and size. While only boasting a 2L capacity, a little planning will help cut cooking times in half by taking care of all of your sides completely stress-free. At just 3.3kg and a miniscule benchtop footprint, it’ll be easy to slot in around your current setup. Now with 45% off the list price on Amazon.