T3 Awards 2019: here are ALL the winners…

If you've dropped by T3.com at all this week you've probably noticed that we've been busy announcing the winners of the T3 Awards 2019, sponsored by Fasthosts, ExpressVPN and AEG.

This year, the T3 Awards are bigger than ever – the categories are more numerous and the range of products covered is wider.

There are 68 T3 Awards categories this year, from mobiles to mowers and from TVs to tents. This reflects the fact that T3 now truly strives to bring you the best of everything, not just gadgets and gizmos – although that remains at the core of what we do. What remains the same is that the awards are still all about helping you to discover the best products to buy – there are just a few more of them to choose from now.

The shortlists were compiled by T3 editors as well as a public nominations process which brought in hundreds of entries, and the judging was then carried out by T3 editors. For the headline awards, we assembled a judging panel consisting of Paul Douglas, Global Editor-in-Chief, T3; Matt Bolton, Editor, T3 Magazine; Duncan Bell, Lifestyle Editor, T3; Dan Jones, Technology Editor, The Sun, Rhiannon Williams, Tech Editor, i.com, Hannah Bouckley, Editor, BT.com, Spencer Kelly, host of Click, BBC, Catherine Ellis, Techradar.

And the winners are...

Headline awards

Brand Of The Year: Samsung

Retailer Of The Year: Currys PC World

Tech Innovation Award: Huawei P30 Pro

Most Innovative Company: Google

The Eco Award: Patagonia

Best Gadget Under £100: Neos SmartCam

Gadget Of The Year: Apple Watch Series 4

Tech

Best Phone – sponsored by Fasthosts

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Best Mid-Range Phone – sponsored by Fasthosts

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Best Video Streaming Service – sponsored by Fasthosts

Netflix

Best Laptop – sponsored by Fasthosts

Dell XPS 13

Best Gaming Laptop – sponsored by Fasthosts

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Best 4K Monitor – sponsored by Fasthosts

Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB

Best VPN

ExpressVPN

Smart Home

Best Smart Home Tech – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Lenovo Smart Display

Best Connected Lighting – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Philips Hue

Best Connected Security – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Netgear Arlo Ultra 4K

Best Connected Energy Product – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Nest Thermostat E

Best Home Networking Tech – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Netgear Orbi

Living

Best TV

Samsung Q90R

Best TV Under £1,000

Philips 7334

Best TV Platform

Sky

Best Soundbar or Soundbase

Sonos Beam

Best In-Ear Buds (Wired)

Flare Audio Flares Pro 2HD

Best Over-Ear Headphones (Wired)

Bowers & Wilkins P9 Signature

Best Bluetooth Headphones

Audio-Technica ATH-M50XBT

Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM3

Best True Wireless Headphones

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Best Headphones Under £100

SoundMagic E11BT

Best Bluetooth Speaker

Bluesound Pulse Flex 2i

Best Multiroom Speaker

Naim Mu-so 2nd Generation

Best DAC

IFI xDSD

Best Fridge

Bosch Serie 4 KGN34VB35G

Best Oven

NEFF N 70 B57CR22N0B

Best Dishwasher

AEG ComfortLift

Best Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Absolute

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner

iRobot Roomba i7

Best Washing Machine

AEG 9000 Series

Best Mattress – sponsored by AEG

Emma

Best Shaver – sponsored by AEG

Philips Series 9000 Prestige

Best Electric Toothbrush – sponsored by AEG

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic

Best Lawnmower – sponsored by AEG

Cobra MX3440V

Best Barbecue – sponsored by AEG

Napoleon Pro 22

Best Outdoor Lighting – sponsored by AEG

Philips Hue Lily

Fitness

Best Fitness Headphones

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Best Bike

Specialized Roubaix Sport

Best Mountain Bike

Canyon Spectral CF 7.0

Best Gravel Bike

Canyon Grail AL 7.0 SL

Best Electric Bike

GoCycle GX

Best Running Shoes

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo

Best Home Gym Equipment

Wattbike Atom

Best Fitness Band

Fitbit Versa Lite

Outdoors

Best Drone

DJI Mavic Air

Best Budget Drone

Ryze Tello

Best Action Camera

GoPro Hero7 Black

Best Budget Action Camera

GoPro Hero7 White

Best Waterproof Jacket

The North FaceApex Flex GTX 2.0

Best Tent

Vango Utopia Air TC 500

Best Walking Shoes

Arc’teryx Aerios FL GTX

Best Hiking Boots

Salomon Quest 4D 3 GTX

Travel

Best Camera

Nikon Z 6

Best Compact Camera

Sony RX100 VI

Best Suitcase

Samsonite Lite-Box 55cm

Watches

Best Watch

TAG Heuer Autavia Isograph

Best Watch Under £1,000

Christopher Ward C60 Trident GMT

Best Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 4

Auto

Best Car Accessory

TomTom Go Premium

Best Dashcam

Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam