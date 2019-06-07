T3 Awards 2019: Currys PC World wins Retailer Of The Year sponsored by Corsair

When it came to picking a winner for Retailer Of The Year for the T3 Awards 2019 , judges were looking for a retailer that carries a wide range of stock at great prices and this year, we’ve chosen Currys PC World.

The retail giant, which is owned by DSG Retail, has more than 500 stores in the UK and Ireland, in town and city centres as well as larger out-of-town premises and we’ve consistently found the experience shopping there to be good. Staff are friendly and helpful, the prices are competitive and the range of products on offer is great.

In an age when so much shopping is being done online rather than in the high street, we love that Currys offers the best of both worlds: you can browse the range on the website, check stock availability at stores near you, and then drop by to look at the product in person and chat to a sales assistant to make sure it’s the right buy for you and then either take it away or arrange to have it delivered free.

It’s not just convenience that impresses us about Currys, though – it’s the prices, too. Whether it’s the Black Tag deals in the Black Friday sales or one of the many offers that it runs, when we’re looking for great deals to write up for T3, we often see Currys undercutting its competitors. And if you do find the product cheaper elsewhere, the Currys Price Promise states that it will give you back the difference, up to 7 days after your purchase.

All of this makes for a great shopping experience and why we are delighted to name Currys PC World Retailer Of The Year in the T3 Awards 2019.

Full shortlist: Amazon, AO, Currys PC World, John Lewis, Richer Sounds