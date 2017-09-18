T3 Awards 2017 together with Three: all the shortlists for each of this year's awards

The T3 Awards – the Oscars of Tech, as many call them – are now in their 11th year, and bigger than ever. Literally, in fact, as we have added a number of new categories this year to reflect the changing face of tech. 

We're thrilled that Three is sponsoring the T3 Awards this year. Here are the runners and riders in what people are calling the Grand National of Tech, the Rugby World Cup of Tech and the Premier League of Tech.

The 'Core' Awards

Gadget of the Year – Reader-voted Award

Samsung Galaxy S8
LG G6
Nintendo Switch
Google Pixel
Apple iPhone 7
Sony PS4 Pro
Sony PSVR
Apple MacBook Pro
Google Home
Amazon Echo

Brand of the year – Reader-voted Award

Samsung
LG
Google
Apple
Amazon
Nintendo
Huawei

Retailer of the year – Reader-voted Award

Amazon
Currys
Maplin
Carphone Warehouse
John Lewis
Richer Sounds
eBuyer

Phone of the year in association with Gear4 – Reader-voted Award

Samsung Galaxy S8
LG G6
Huawei P10
Apple iPhone 7
HTC U11
Google Pixel
Sony XZ Premium

Innovation of the year

Samsung Infinity Edge display
Oculus Touch
Apple MacBook Touch Bar
Amazon Echo
Navdy
Nintendo Switch
Sony Xperia Ear 

Editor’s Choice award for the best gadget under £100

Google Chromecast Ultra
Tile Slim by Tile
TomTom Touch Cardio
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa
Snooper Tyre Pilot
Beeline 

Luxury tech of the year

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Shape
TAG Heuer Connected 45
Moon 888
Range Rover Velar
Leica M10
Acer Predator 21X

