T3 Awards 2016 as it happened

Tonight was the T3 Awards 2016 powered by EEat London's prestigious Royal Horticultural Hall. Here's everything that happened! And check out our epic guide to all the T3 Awards 2016 winners.

What are the T3 Awards?

Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, the T3 Awards is known as “the Oscars of Tech,” and not only by us. Indeed, a T3 Award hasbecome one of the most prestigious prizes in the industry, given only to the greatest gadgets, the best brands and the most innovative, er, innovators.

Attendees on the night will be given a souveneir copy of the T3 Awards 2016 magazine - which will be in shops on Friday!

Not surprisingly, Virtual Reality has a big impact on this year's nominations. The HTC Vive receives three for Gadget, Gaming Product and Innovation of the Year. The Oculus Rift has two (Gadget and Gaming Product of the Year), with the Samsung Gear 360 nominated for Innovation of the Year.

Samsung is this year's most nominated company with an incredible 11 nods. Apple and Sony/Sony PlayStation pick up six each, and go mano-a-mano-a-mano with Samsung for Phone and Brand of the Year.

Other notable nominees include HTC, who receive five, and Microsoft and LG, who both have four.

How each award is decided

The winners are decided by your votes (voting now closed) and those of a panel of expert judges from the tech biz, and the results will be announced this Wednesday.

The exception to this is our Gadget of the Decade award, which is completely voted for by you as well as our awards for Tech Legend, Outstanding Contribution, Tech Personality, Hall of Fame and Editors' Choice. These are awarded by the T3.com and T3 magazine teams.

The categories in this year's T3 Awards powered by EE

Camera of the Year

Design of the Year

Audio product of the Year

Editors' Choice Award

Tech Personality of the Year

Gaming Product of the Year

Wearable of the Year

Car of the Year

Streaming service of the Year

Laptop of the Year

Tech Legend

Gadget of the Decade

TV of the Year

Connected Home Tech of the Year

Innovation of the Year

Phone of the Year

Outstanding Contribution

Brand of the Year

Hall of Fame

Gadget of the Year

The shortlists for this year's T3 Awards powered by EE

Gadget of the Year

HTC Vive

Oculus Rift

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Apple iPhone 6S

Sky Q

Microsoft Surface Book

Apple iPad Pro

Garmin Fenix 3 Sapphire

Naim Mu-so Qb

Samsung Family Hub

Gaming Product of the Year

Nvidia Shield Tablet K1

HTC Vive

Nvidia GeForce GTX 980

Microsoft Xbox One

Oculus Rift

Sony PlayStation 4

Phone of the Year

Google Nexus 6P

Apple iPhone 6S

Sony Z5 Premium

HTC 10

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

LG G5

TV of the Year

Sony XD93

LG E6

Panasonic CZ952

Samsung JS9500

Hisense M7900

Philips 8901 Ambilux

Streaming service of the Year

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Spotify

Now TV

BT TV

Apple Music

Laptop of the Year

Dell XPS 12

Lenovo Yoga 900S

HP Spectre x360

Acer Aspire Switch 12 S

Microsoft Surface Book

Apple MacBook

Camera of the Year

Olympus PEN-F

Nikon D500

Canon PowerShot G5 X

Sony A7R II

FujiFilm X70

Panasonic TZ70

Brand of the Year

Apple

Google

Sony

Samsung

LG

HTC

Connected Home Tech of the Year

Samsung SmartThings Starter Kit

Samsung Family Hub

Philips Hue White Ambience Starter Kit

Nespresso Prodigio

Hive Active Heating

Dyson Pure Cool Link

Design of the Year

B&W Zeppelin Wireless

Hive Active Heating

Olympus Pen-F

Dyson Supersonic

Aston Martin DB11

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Audio product of the Year

Naim Mu-so Qb

Beats Pill+

B&W Zeppelin Wireless

Marshall Major II

Sonos PLAY:5

B&O Beoplay A1

Innovation of the Year

LG G5 and Friends

Samsung Gear 360

Hyundai ix35 Fuel Cell

Sony LSPX-W1S 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector

Samsung Addwash

HTC Vive

Wearable of the Year

Fitbit Blaze

Huawei Watch

TAG Heuer Connected

Microsoft Band 2

Garmin Fenix 3 Sapphire

Samsung Gear S2

Car of the Year

Tesla Model X

BMW 7 Series

Volvo XC90

Audi Q7 E-Tron

Ford GT

Jaguar F-Pace

