T3 Agenda: Retro chic illumination with a Pac-Man lamp, Logitech's presentation-transforming Spotlight and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, light up your office/man cave with this big Pac-Man themed lamp from Firebox, a new device from Logitech to help transform the way you to hold presentations and more...

Give your office a retro makeover with the officially licensed Pac-Man Lamp from Firebox

Are you looking to light up your office/man cave? Do you want to show the world just how in touch you are with your gaming roots/pop culture? Of course you do, so why not pop on over to Firebox and nab yourself an officially licensed Pac-Man Lamp.

This spherical lamp (which measures approximately 21cm x 21cm x 21cm) is styled just like the iconic pellet-popping, ghost-evading mascot and features 12 cool in-game sound effects and a handy a remote control dimmer to add a little mood light to proceedings.

So if you want to transform your home into a mecca to gaming icons of yesteryear, you can pick one up today direct from Firebox for only £29.99.

Take back control of your presentations with the Spotlight controller from Logitech

Logitech has just announced a brand new product, the Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote, a presentation tool that offers far more features and utilities that your regular laser pointer.

The latest addition to Logitech's growing portfolio of presentation-focused devices, the Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote offers the ability to highlight and magnify on-screen content during a presentation as well as the power to navigate slides, play videos and interact with on-screen content from up to 100 feet away.

The device works hand-in-hand with the Logitech Presentation App and enables you to highlight and magnify points on your slide in pixel-perfect detail, ensuring you keep your audience engaged throughout your talk.

You can even set it to vibrate five minutes before the end of your talk and again when your time is fully up. So if you're looking to insert a little extra control into your next presentation, the Spotlight might be the perfect addition.

The Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote is available in gold, silver and slate and is available exclusively on the Apple store from today for £119.99. It'll then be available from select retailers from March.

Nintendo confirms its no longer making Wii U's in Japan. Poor old Wii U

As we roll ever close to the official launch of Switch next month (*fingers crossed, touch wood*), Nintendo has confirmed production of its much-maligned predecessor has finally ceased in Japan.

Wii U has certainly had a bumpy ride, especially considering its lack of third-party support and a general malaise surrounding its technical failings compared to PS4 and Xbox One so news that Nintendo has finally confirmed a stop in production makes complete sense.

Nintendo says Wii U has sold around 13.4 million units since its launch in 2012, making it officially the worst selling Ninty console of all time. That's still an impressive number, but when you remember the firm's portfolio includes Wii, SNES and N64, it's not hard to see why Wii U is something of a blip.