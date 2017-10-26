T3 Agenda: Lexus shows off its new LS+ Concept saloon. The versatile Clint Freya 2 Bluetooth speaker. And more!

In today's T3 Agenda - The Clint Freya 2 Bluetooth speaker, versatile enough to adapt to any room or space; Caesarstone’s brand new 6338 Woodlands worktop, with its darkly attractive finish; and more...

Lexus looks to the future with its LS+ Concept saloon

Yesterday, car maker Lexus debuted one of its most exciting new concepts at the Tokyo Motor Show - the automated driving-enabled LS+ Concept model. It also celebrated the 10th anniversary of its “F” sports models with new limited edition versions of the high-performance RC F and GS F.

The LS+ Concept, equipped with a raft of state-of-the-art technologies, represents what a future Lexus LS flagship saloon might offer. This includes the signature spindle grille, which features a shutter mechanism that improves cooling performance and the vehicle’s overall aerodynamic quality. Even the headlamps and rear lights have been revamped, incorporating lasers for illumination, and electronic side mirrors.

Then there's those aforementioned limited edition models with special specifications to mark the 10th anniversary of the 'F' range. Details include performance shock absorbers and titanium exhaust silencers to raise the level of performance even higher. Just 50 units of these special versions of the RC F coupe and GS F saloon will be built, for sale exclusively in Japan, from spring 2018.

Find a colour scheme to suit your home with Clint's stylish Freya 2 Bluetooth speakers

Danish audio specialist Clint has unleashed the Freya 2, a new addition to the firm's growing Asgard range of speakers. The Freya 2’s 7W Class-D amplifier with DSP delivers a clean and true sound, while painless Bluetooth pairing makes it incredibly straightforward to use.

Freya 2 also utilises high-quality materials which, along with a diverse range of colour finishes (Black and Copper; Olive Green; Marsala Red; Charcoal Grey and Chalk White) so you be sure there's a finish to suit any colour scheme in your home. The Clint Freya 2 is available right now with a price tag of only £149.

Add some darkness to your kitchen with Caesarstone's new worktop finishes

Caesarstone, an Israeli firm that specialises in quartz surfaces for kitchen worktops, has unveiled a new rage of finishes, including a darkly tempting Woodlands worktop. The surface has intricate veining details throughout, and it's impervious to scratches and staining so it'll stand up to the rigours that even the most busy kitchens must endure.

There's also the new Mountblanc finish, designed to replicate the beauty of natural stone and the Vanilla Noir, which is a black worktop paired with sharp white veining. Check out Caesarstone's official site for more info.

Polk Audio debuts new Winter White Signature Series surround sound speakers

Polk Audio is preparing to launch a brand new range speaker range, designed to create a powerful surround sound system for your home audio setup - and in a striking Winter White finish, too.

Built to bring the big surround sound theatre experience into the comfort of your living room, the Polk Signature Series in new Winter White continues in the Polk tradition of American HiFi. Featuring Hi-Res certification, Dynamic Balance driver design and Terylene tweeters among a plethora of other features, you get elevated sound for movies, TV and music in a totally re-imagined design.

Prices start at £199 and will be available to buy from November direct from Polk Audio.