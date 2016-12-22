T3 Agenda: MelodyVR and Warner Bros Music team up for more immersive tunes

T3 Agenda brings you snippets of the latest tech news in an easily digestible format.

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll gather them all together on this page, updating daily as new gear is announced. Enjoy!

22 December

MelodyVR and Warner Bros Music team up for more immersive tunes

Dubbed the 'iTunes of VR', virtual reality music platform MelodyVR has just signed a new partnership with Warner Bros Music to share its huge library of artists.

The headset, which aims to bring fans closer to artists and bands with usually inaccessible vantage points such as backstage tours and the DJ cams shot from a DJ booth.

The new deal with see Warner work with MelodyVR to bring a selection of unique immersive music experiences in a similar vein in 2017. WMG, which also has plenty of footage shot in 2015 and 2016, also has access to artists signed with Atlantic Records, Parlophone Records and Warner Bros Records so expect plenty of tracks both live and from the studio.

If you happen to own a Charge 2 (or you're lucky enough to be getting one in your fitness stocking for Christmas), you'll be pleased to learn the flagship Fitbit wearable is getting one of its biggest updates yet.

The update, which should be available right now, includes the ability to pause and resume workouts (so you only track the time you're active), a tachometer-style visualisation of your heart rate zones during multi-sport mode for easier customisation, guiding breathing session feedback and much more.

We're big fans of Fitbit's growing range of wearables - check out our review of the Charge HR.

The first true USB-C magnetic adapter is coming... to Kickstarter

Created to fill the gap in the market left by the MagSafe, which only enables you to charge your MacBook via USB-C, the MagNeo offers all those Apple users the power to transfer audio and video AND charge their device all in the one cable.

The magnetic adapter, which has just started shaking its tin for cash on Kickstarter, offers super speed data, 4K and 5K Video as well as 100W charging all over a single line. Not bad for single cable, eh?

It's almost hit its $35K goal, so if you've got a MacBook (or you're considering investing in the next one) then why not back the campaign? You can pre-order a MagNeo for only $29?£23 via an early bird offer.

21 December

Get big shots for less than £500 with the Cyber-shot HX350

Sony has unveiled a brand new camera that's perfect for budding photographers that want to upgrade from smartphone snaps to something a little more professional.

The Cyber-shot HX350 offers an incredible 50x optical zoom and 100x Clear Image Zoom for awesome close-ups. The DSLR-styled camera also comes with back-illuminated Exmor RTM CMOS sensor with 20.4 effective megapixels and BIONZ X™ image processing engine.

The Cyber-shot HX350 also boasts an Optical SteadyShot and Intelligent Active Mode for smooth, stable stills and Full HD movies. In other words, it's a serious bit of kit and the perfect entry level camera for photographers who want to take their shots to the next level.

The HX350 will go on general sale in Europe in January 2016 priced at approximately €450.

The Lenovo Moto Z will be one of two phones ready for Daydream VR by Christmas

Lenovo has confirmed its Moto Z smartphone will be one of two models ready to work with Google's Daydream VR headset in time for the Christmas holidays.

Thanks to its high-resolution display, ultra-smooth graphics and sensors, Moto Z provides a brilliant virtual reality experience with the headset.

With its durable, ultra-thin 5.5” Quad HD design and a 2600 mAh battery that offers 30 hours of use on a single full charge, the Moto Z is a perfect match for VR.

You can pick up a Moto Z today for £499.

LG prepares to unleash a range of super smart home appliances at CES 2017

LG is planning to unveil a brand new range of smart focused home appliances at CES in 2017, including a robot cleaner you can control with your smartphone and a washing machine that learns from your habits.

Its new Robot Cleaner will recognise objects around the room and react accordingly. By capturing surface images of the room, the intelligent cleaner remembers obstacles and learns to avoid them over time.

The LG robot vacuum can tell the difference between a human and a chair and asks the obstructing person to kindly move out of the way, whereas it will simply maneuver around a chair.

There's also a washing machine that learns from the local environment and adapts to factors such as hard water. The firm is also planning to show off a smart air conditioner that analyses the behaviour of its owners and a fridge that sterilises food if temperatures drop.

19 December

Astell&Kern's AK70 music player gets a sleek and stylish Black Edition

South Korean electronics firm Astell&Kern has revealed a brand new Black Edition of its award-winning AK70 music player - a device that offers serious high-definition audio for less than £500.

Like the original Misty Mint finish - which continues - the new AK70 Black Edition sports features formerly only found on high-end models, such as Wi-Fi connectivity and a balanced output option for optimum audio performance with partnering headphones.

The AK70’s Wi-Fi connectivity means you can stream music to and from the player; it also allows for fast, easy firmware upgrades – such as the recent addition of Tidal streaming support.

The AK70 Black edition is available to purchase on Amazon from today for £499.

Amazon Fire TV gets a brand new interface for a more cinematic experience

Amazon has announced a raft of new changes to its Fire TV range, with a completely redesigned interface that makes finding what to watch next fast, easy and enjoyable.

A new cinematic experience offers video trailers and content screenshots right on the home screen to help you quickly access the content they want - without the need to open and close apps.

Finding and enjoying your own apps and games also gets easier with newly-added support for a customisable apps list right on the home screen. Accessibility improvements also enable customers with visual or hearing impairments to get more enjoyment out of Fire TV, with enhanced functionality through the VoiceView screen reader.

London's new Cineworld 4DX experience is the most immersive film-going experience yet

London now has its very own 4DX experience thanks to a new screen that's opened at a Cineworld in Wandsworth.

The new 4DX experience includes a ceiling-high superscreen, high-tech motion seats and special effects such as wind, fog, lightning, bubbles, water, and scents to stimulate all five senses.

It works with both 2D and 3D showings and has arrived just in time for arguably the biggest film of the year, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

16 December

Sky gives the gift of box sets to all its customers this Christmas

Sky has announced its treating all its customers this month by enabling access to all its box set content from Christmas Eve to 23 March , 2017.

Access will be granted via a special voucher that's being sent out via post and via email - you'll need to head over skystore.com/redeem to start your free three months of box set heaven.

With everything from Grey’s Anatomy, West Wing, Modern Family, Fortitude and many more on offer, you'll have plenty to watch this winter.

For those who already have access to box sets as part of their Sky setup, the firm will be sending out a Sky Store Buy & Keep movie voucher to redeem before the end of the year.

So you could be enjoying the Christmas period with Suicide Squad or Finding Dory, with your very own digital copy. Again, head over to the same redeem page to get your freebie.

Minky unveils new cordless vac for giving your windows and mirrors an extra clean and shine

Minky is has just unveiled a brand new cleaning product, aimed squarely at those of us with windows in need of a serious scrub and clean. The new Window Vacuum Cleaner (which you can pick up for £49.99 from Very) is an ideal way to achieve glistening, streak-free results.

It's going to be great for everyday cleaning of glass, mirrors and tiled surfaces, the vacuum cleaner boasts an integrated suction system to remove water as you clean.

If you've got an issue with condensation, its integrated suction system and large 150ml water tank quickly removes water from the surface, while the wide rubberised wiper blade prevents streaks and drips.

Facebook Messenger's new media features are basically Snapchat with a different name

Just in time for Christmas, Facebook is taking on one of its biggest social media competitors by essentially adopting one of its most recognisable tools - Snapchat's camera feature.

The new Facebook Messenger update enables you to access and send images and video a lot faster as well as the ability to add lots of extra graphics and animations on top.

These features have become a calling card for Snapchat and has helped it grow its install base massively over the last few months. It even inspired Instagram's Stories feature, so clearly Facebook wants its Messenger service to become a jack of all social media trades.

15 December

PS4 is getting a brand new, 3D-enabled set of headphones for less than £130

Following two well-received official wireless headsets, Sony has confirmed its preparing to unleash a 3D-enabled set of headphones on the gaming public.

The PS4-minded Platinum Wireless Headset is set to retail for around £128 and will arrive on 12 January with rich 7.1 Surround Sound - a setup built on Sony’s proprietary 3D audio tech.

Similar to the same audio setup Sony has been using with PSVR, the Platinum Wireless Headset currently has three new games confirmed to support 3D audio, including MLB The Show 17, Days Gone, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Sony has also confirmed Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will receive an update to support 3D audio in the new year.

adidas' first 3D-printed running shoe is now available to purchase in the UK

The release of the 3D Runner shoe marks the first time the footwear giant has made a 3D-printed shoe available to the public.

The shoes were first seen this summer when selected adidas athletes were awarded a pair for their successes in Rio.

A limited number of shoes will go on sale on Thursday 15 December in three key markets – London, New York and Tokyo. Here in the UK, they'll be available for purchase at the adidas store on Oxford Street from 9am.

Musaic announces support for the music streaming app QoBuz with its smart hi-fi products

British audio start-up Musaic has today announced support for high-resolution music streaming service Qobuz.

The latest Musaic app for iOS and Android provides access to the Qobuz catalogue of lossless music in CD quality or above, which can be listened to on Musaic’s award-winning smart speakers and audio components.

Musaic’s built-in support for Qobuz enables users to access their Qobuz playlists, favourites and purchases, and to browse curated playlists, new releases, streaming and download charts and more within the Musaic app.

BBC's iPlayer Kids app set to receive Chromecast support

The BBC's newly launched iPlayer Kids app is about to get a new update, which will introduce support for Chromecast, meaning more families and little ones will be able to enjoy their favourite CBeebies and CBBC programmes on the biggest screen in their house.

The BBC iPlayer Kids app was named one of the best apps of 2016 in Apple's App and Google's Play Store. You can download your copy directly from the BBC today.

14 December

Urbanista's swish Seattle headphones go wireless with a set of brand new colours

Swedish audio specialist Urbanista is about to launch a new version of its flagship Seattle headphones, retooled and restyled with wireless functionality and a set of brand new colour schemes.

Coming in colours as imaginatively named as Fluffy Cloud, Rose Gold, Blue Petroleum and Dark Clown (yes, that last one is actually real), the wireless Seattle on-ear headphones use advanced swipe technology meaning users can answer calls, play or pause music and change tracks using their fingertip making listening to music enjoyable and easy.

The headphones also feature an in-built microphone for calls and ‘share sound’ plug to enable users to share music with friends.

The Urbanista Seattle Wireless on-ear headphones are available now in all four colours for £89 from Urbanista.com.

Recreate the Home Alone sequel the series deserved with Hitman's new Holiday Hoarders mission

How do you round off a year of high-profile assassinations set across some of the world's most glamarous locations? Well, if you're episodic GOTY candidate Hitman, you redesign one of your levels, slather it in festive decoration and add in two familiar targets.

Yup, Agent 47 isn't taking on arms dealers or terrorists this time - he's taking on the slapstick duo of Harry and Marv from the first two Home Alone films. It's set in a festive version of the opening Paris level too, so it'll have a familiar layout for experienced hitmen.

Having too fictional criminals might sound a little mad, but remember, the same game had you hunting down a virtual version of Gary Busey. Lest we forget.

The Dawning event brings Christmas cheer (and the return of the Sparrow Racing League) to Destiny: Rise of Iron

Hitman isn't the only title getting a Christmas update, with MMO-esque shooter Destiny and its Rise of Iron expansion getting right into the festive mood.

Said event, entitled The Dawning, isn't just an excuse to hang up tinsel and baubles, with Bungie delivering a sackful of new quests, Bounties, weapons and gear.

The event also sees the return of the brilliant Sparrow Racing League and all new Vanguard Elite Strike scoring. Not to mention loads of new Sparrows, Ornaments, consumables, Shaders, Emblems, Emotes and more.

The Dawning went live yesterday (13 December) and will run until 3 January.

13 December

The stylish and super-flexible Platten 2 makes a must-have set of headphones even more essential

Following years of updates to the original Plattan headphones design, Urbanears has finally upgraded the popular model into a brand new version known as... wait for it... Plattan 2.

Okay, it's not going to win any awards for naming conventions, but the Plattan 2 promises to be a marked improvement on a set of headphones that were already pretty ace to begin with.

Alongside the fabric cord, built-in mic/remote, and ZoundPlug for instant music sharing, the Plattan 2 introduces improved frequency response for clearer definition, extra isolating ear cushions, and a 3D Hinge for a more customized fit.

Plattan 2 is now available for purchase online at urbanears.com, and at select retailers worldwide for $50.

So some good news and bad news from the world of 3D platformer Yooka-Laylee. The crowdfunded throwback to the glory days of Rare on N64 isn't coming out at the start of 2017, following its delay from October 2016, but it does now have a solid release date of 11 April, 2017.

Developer Playtonic Games has also confirmed the original plan to release the game on Wii U as well as PC, PS4 and Xbox One has changed with the flagging Nintendo platform now removed from its schedule.

However, Playtonic has confirmed it's working with Ninty on a potential version for Switch, the new Nintendo console that's geared up for a January press hands-on and March release.

The Parrot Bebop 2 drone is getting a Real Estate Edition. No, Really.

Take one look at the booming commercial drone market and you'll find plenty of whirring quadcopters flying about trying to fly off with your cash, but what about those heading into industries and the private sector?

Drones really are taking over - just take a look at this new version of the Bebop 2 from Parrot, which has been retooled for estate agents. The Estate Agents Edition enables - you guessed it - estate agents to capture images and 3D modeling data of properties easily and cost effectively.

The drone comes with a unique mobile Pix4Dcapture app that turns the Parrot Bebop 2 into a professional mapping tool, automating to image capture, and turns images into 3D models.

12 December

Take your Ruark Audio speakers anywhere with the handy new BackPack II power pack

If you're a fan and/or owner of some of Ruark Audio's grand selection of products, you'll be pleased to learn the firm has just launched a special new power pack that fits onto the back of its tabletop radios and wireless speakers, enabling you to take them anywhere.

Created with the R1 deluxe tabletop radio and MR1 wireless speakers in mind, the BackPack II fit onto the back of either products and can be left on indefinitely, enabling them to charge up when the unit is plugged into the mains.

You'll then get a whole 12 hours of use out of single charge, so plenty of juice for a day's outdoor music. The Ruark Audio BackPack II is available now for £59.99.

Get festive this Xmas with Forza Horizon 3's Blizzard Mountain expansion

Much like the brilliant Storm Island that kicked off Forza Horizon 2's DLC, the series' HDR-powered third entry will kick off its expansions with the tundra-filled slopes of Blizzard Mountain.

You'll get eight brand new vehicles and a total of 50 new challenges to overcome as you battle the roads and the elements. You'll also unlock three brand new race types - Hill Climb, Descent and Blizzard.

With 28 new achievements, Blizzard Mountain arrives tomorrow, 13 December. It can be purchased separately, or as part of the Expansion Pack season pass.

Watch this: Beats By Dre gathers almost every sports personality of 2016 in one advert

When it's not paying a small army's worth of musicians and artists to show off its big bucks headphones, Beats By Dre is doing exactly the same thing, only this time with sports stars.

The 'Be Heard' campaign, which is already running in the States, features everyone (and we mean everyone) from real-life Aquaman Michael Phelps to Manchester City's own Belgian attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Buy Beats! Be like your sporting heroes! Yeah!

9 December

These new Beats and Alexander Wang Studio Wireless Headphones sound as good as they look

Three years ago audio cool dudes Beats by Dre teamed up with fashion designer Alexander Wang to create a special collaborative capsule, and the two are teaming up again to bring us a pair of studio-quality headphones that offer artistic style and high-end audio quality.

Studio Wireless is Beats' iconic, over-ear Bluetooth headphone featuring Beats’ signature sound, a rechargeable 12-hour battery, Adaptive Noise Canceling, and a built-in mic. Only now it's been amalgamated with Wang's unmistakable fashion style.

Available starting today for £549.95 from Apple.com, AlexanderWang.com and Harrods.

Relive the highs (and infamous lows) of 2016 with YouTube's Rewind of the year montage

As 2016 draws to a close, YouTube celebrates what you watched, shared and created in 2016 with this year’s Rewind video.

James Cordon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and filmmaker turned YouTuber Casey Neistat are just a few of the stars making an appearance in the video, which American electro band Major Lazer created an original mix for.

Okay, it's pretty silly and is just an excuse for YouTube to show off its influence, but hey, at least it's pretty light-hearted.

There is also an MP4 version of the video available to download.

The top albums and films of 2016 according to Apple Music and iTunes

Apple Music and iTunes have released lists of its top-selling and most streamed LPs and movies, with the final playlists full of expected big hitters and few unexpected surprises.

The top UK albums included:

1. Drake - Views

2. Adele - 25

3. Various - Now That's What I Call Music 93

4. Various - Now That's What I Call Music 94

5. Justin Bieber - Purpose

6. Coldplay - A Head Full of Dreams

7. The 1975 - I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it

8. David Bowie - Blackstar

9. Rihanna ANTI (Deluxe)

10. Sia - This is Acting

The best selling films in the UK on iTunes included Matt Damon in The Martian at number one at the potty mouthed meta madness of Deadpool. Too the surprise of no one, Game of Thrones' sixth season was the most downloaded.

8 December

These plug and play Roth VA-4 Active Speakers are a turntable must have

With vinyl enjoying something of a renaissance (come on, there even selling LPs in supermarkets now), why not invest in a fine pair of speakers designed specifically for turntables?

There's no need for a phono pre-amp or separate amplifier with the VA4 – simply plug and play your tunes loud. The VA4 is no one trick pony either – for those wanting contemporary connectivity it also delivers additional analogue, Bluetooth and digital connections.

There is a sub out jack and USB charger to make the VA4 a complete package, covering all your audio needs.

Boasting a 60-20 KHz frequency response for defined treble and deep bass, the VA4 comes in red, black and white and is available now for £199 from Richer Sounds.

This Super Mario Run trailer wants you to, er... well, run

Super Mario Run (and Nintendo Switch) had their biggest mainstream exposure last night with a live demo on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, and Nintendo is keeping that momentum going with a new trailer that's all about running.

There's no gameplay sadly, but this being a Nintendo advert it's suitably cute nonetheless.

Super Mario Run arrives on iOS devices on 15 December, priced at £7.99.

Help save the planet (and your eyes) with the new Philips PowerSensor Displays

Philips has just launched a new range of 24-inch displays that are aiming to bring cutting edge screen tech together with a forward thinking approach to eco friendliness.

The Philips PowerSensor Displays, which were developed in partnership with MMD, combine a 16:10 aspect ratio for less scrolling when using applications and IPS technology for full colours and wide viewing angle.

If you're into tree hugging, you'll be happy to learn these displays also use sustainable eco-design with Power Sensor saves up to 80% energy costs and a LowBlue Mode for eye-friendly productivity.

The new Philips 240B7QPJEB/240B7QPTEB LCD displays are available now for an RRP of £289.00/£299.00 respectively.

7 December

Get some Rebel style with these Rogue One watches from Nixon

With Rogue One preparing to lock its S-Foils into attack mode, online watch retailer WatchShop.com will launch a special collection of Star Wars-themed timepieces from watchmaker Nixon.

The collection, which will be exclusive in its entirety to the site, includes a watch styled after BB-8 and an UK exclusive in the form of a special Death Trooper-themed version.

The full range will go on sale from 12 December, with prices starting at £150.

You can now fully control your Sonos speaker system direct from your Spotify app

From today, Sonos has become the first smart audio system you can fully control from the comfort of your Spotify app. That means being able to control everything from volume to transferring songs from headphones to a speaker.

You can share your Sonos system with friends who have the Spotify app and are on your Wi-Fi network and you can even group multiple Sonos speakers in your house together to create one big wall of curated sound.

Sonos has also introduced Playlist Potluck - a partnership with Spotify that encourages people to invite guests to RSVP to their parties with a track suggestion. Because why not use music to bring people together this Xmas? Wizard, anyone?

Amazon Music is getting a Unlimited Family Plan

Amazon has just launched a new Family Subscription Plan for its Music Unlimited service, enabling up to six family members to access the service for a monthly fee of £14.99.

That price is for both Prime and non-Prime members. but those with Prime will get the chance to subscribe to the plan for an annual price of £149. With over 40 millions songs to choose from, that's a pretty huge selection of tunes to share with your loved ones.

The offer is live now, and joins the £7.99 p/month for Prime members, £9.99 p/month for non-Prime members and £3.99 p/month on a single Echo or Echo Dot.

6 December

Audi's lunar quattro is robotic rover that's heading for the Moon

Car maker Audi has been busy helping co-develop a new rover bound for the Moon, and the robotic chap is almost ready for launch.

Designed and built alongside a group known as Part-Time Scientists, the Audi Rover Quattro will complete the 385,000 km trip to the Moon from the end of 2017 using a launcher booked with Spaceflight Inc.

A cabal of 16 Audi engineers have been supporting the project, with recent developments seeing a reduction in weight from 38 to 30 kilograms thanks to the adoption of an optimum mix of materials and using aluminum 3D printing.

The German-engineered rover will be carried into space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket with a launch date pencilled in for this time next year.

VW's new MOIA service wants to play Uber at its own driving game

Volkswagen is preparing to take on Uber with its own take on the 'uber' popular mobility service. The new start-up, known as MOIA, will use bespoke electric and car-sharing autonomous vehicles.

VW will partner with Gett - which it invested cool $300m in earlier in the year - with the aim of becoming a market leader in new mobility services, such as ride-sharing and ‘pooling’ shuttle services, before 2025.

According to VW, the first electric vehicle should be unveiled sometime in 2017, with the hope to roll out the service by 2021 at the latest. Will it dethrone the cult of Uber, the Apple of car sharing? Let us know in the comments below.

Turbocharge your mobile streaming with the new Nighthawk router from Netgear

Netgear has just announced a new updated version of its powerful Nighthawk range, and it promises to supercharge your mobile streaming needs like never before.

The R7000P Smart WiFi Router now offers faster AC2300 WiFi and MU-MIMO technology to enable improved performance and blazing-fast speeds when simultaneously streaming to multiple devices.

The router supports MU-MIMO, so you know it's been designed with gaming, streaming and mobile streaming in mind - so it's perfect if you're an avid Twitch user or YouTuber broadcaster.

It'll be available for purchase in early 2017.

5 December

Keep in control, wherever you are, with the multipurpose power of the Flic button

Are you looking for a new way to control the smart products around your home without having to reach your smartphone every time? Sounds like you need a Flic.

In a nutshell, Flic is a wireless shortcut button that allows users to program three functions (from a choice of 60) into each button. It’s very simple to use, too. You either click, double click or hold down the Flic button to activate a chosen function on your smartphone.

For example you can use it to call a cab, order a pizza, unlock doors, take pictures, play music, send your GPS location to friends or turn on the lights/heating in your smart home.

And in the run up to Xmas, Flic has just launched a new range of cheaper, single purpose buttons. Priced at £19.99 each has a distinct preset function based on the most popular uses for existing buttons. These include the FlicFind to locate a lost phone, the FlicMusic to start up a Spotify playlist on your chosen smart audio device and more.

Marriott Hotels is now offering virtual tours of its sites using GolnStore mobile tech

Marriott Hotels will be announcing an exclusive partnership between its European Convention Network (ECN) and London-based tech start-up, GoInStore. The chin will deploy the GoInStore's mobile technology in order to offer visitors to its website the ability to access virtual tours of meeting and events facilities Europe-wide at the ECN's 14 gold standard hotels.

The GoInStore tech will enable event planners to use a live one-way video stream and two way audio to take a look around the hotel's facilities, using both AR and wearable take to get them ahead in the world of hospitality.

Electronics specialist Arcam has just rolled out a bunch of firmware and software updates across its range of home cinema and disc players, offering an improved level of performance free of charge.

The roll out includes v082 firmware for all Arcam disc players, re-writes the UPnP section which greatly improves speed & NAS compatibility. Best of all the update enhances video playback performance both for 2D & 3D.

The new updates are now live and should be available for automatic download.

2 December

Go Rogue this Xmas with Propel's Star Wars Battle Drones

We've seen Star Wars drones before, but this is the first time we've seen ones that can battle each other with lasers. No really, each one of the drones is moulded in the form of the franchises' most recognisable craft and can reach speeds of up to 35mph in just three seconds.

The T-65 X-wing Starfighter, Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced X1, and a 74-Z Speeder Bike from Return of the Jedi, will be the first of the drones available, giving new pilots the chance to fly for either the Empire or Rebel Alliance.

The first editions will cost £229.99 and are sold in a wax-sealed special edition box which arrive on shelves at Maplin, Currys, Argos, Disney Store and Hamleys from the beginning of December 2016.

And look, a picture of a TIE fighter with Keith Lemon! Worlds collide, indeed.

Protect your home with Y-cam's Triple Layer security system

Y-cam Solutions has just announced Protect, a complete Triple Layer smart security system designed to actively monitor your home and reduce your chances of becoming a victim of burglary.

Simple to set up, everything you need is in the box so you can secure your home within minutes. Protect is part of the multi-award winning Y-cam smart security range, expanding the company’s vision to give peace of mind and make home security easy and accessible to everyone.

Protect features include Triple Layer Security (which uses a SIM card backup, Internet backup and an eight-hour battery backup in case your power goes out), the ability to control your setup from your smartphone or tablet and alarm notifications straight to your device.

There's also 24/7 line monitoring - Y-cam Protect has a secure communication line to the outside world which is monitored 24 hours a day using Y-cam’s unique cloud technology and experienced engineers, ensuring you are notified whenever the line is down.

Y-cam Protect is available from www.y-cam.com for just £149.99.

Give your HTC Vive a dose of somber history with the Remembering Pearl Harbor experience

VR has given us a pretty broad spectrum of experiences thus far, ranging from immersive space battles to questionable adult entertainment, but we've rarely seen anything with proper historical substance.

Remembering Pearl Harbor, developed by Dreams VR, aims to change all that as it transports viewers inside key moments of the event’s aftermath through historically authentic and fully interactive VR environments.

Set to launch just before the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the immersive app will be narrated by Lt Jim Downing, the 103-year-old survivor of the harrowing event.

Remembering Pearl Harbor is available on Viveport for only £6.96.

1 December

adidas' new Progressor Pro eyewear are customisable ski goggles with style

It's been six whole years since adidas last released a pair of ski goggles, but it's now making up for lost time with its redesigned Progressor range.

The top of the range Progressor Pro Pack features two interchangeable lenspods with different shapes to tackle changing conditions, while the Progressor S has a spherical double-lens that maximizes your field of vision.

The Progressor C is equipped with a cylindrical double-lens for crystal clear and the vision and a snug fit in all weathers.

The new Progressor C and Progressor S by adidas Sport eyewear will be available in in nine different colours and lens filter combinations, starting at £115.

The Progressor Pro Pack will be available for £155 in three different colour and lens filter combinations. A beautifully designed entry level goggle, the Backland, featuring exceptional field of vision and starting at £80, will also be available as part of the new google range.

Take your tunes into the wild with the Hercules WAE Outdoor 04Plus FM

Say ‘hello’ to the WAE Outdoor 04Plus FM. As its name suggests, this brand-new audio powerhouse comes with a built-in FM tuner tucked away inside the speaker.

It’s been built tough enough to keep riders company wherever their sport takes them – at skate parks, BMX tracks, mountain bike trails, or simply doing their own thing out on the streets!

The plucky little Bluetooth speaker will be available later this month for £69.99 from Hercules.com and other electronics retailers.

Introducing the UK’s first Gigabit Powerline Adapter with WiFi

Devolo has just launched the UK's first Gigabit Powerline Adapter with WiFi in the form of the dLAN 1200+ WiFi ac, which enables you to turn any power outlet in the home into superfast wired and wireless internet access points for devices such as smartphones to smart TVs.

The dLAN 1200+ WiFi ac is available to order online from today. The starter kit is £159.99 and a single dLAN 1200+ WiFi ac adapter to expand an existing dLAN Powerline home network costs £109.99.

Devolo has also announced Amazon Echo support for its products, allowing you to control your range of Home Control products with voice commands.

30 November

Virgin gives its TV vision a game-changing shakeup with the V6 box

What with Sky's excellent Sky Q box and app transforming the firm's take on how we enjoy our TV, Virgin has finally stepped up to the plate with its own next-gen plan. Say hello to the Virgin TV V6 box and the TellyTablet.

Once again powered by TiVo, the V6 box is 4K-ready and offers a slick, superfast TV service in one of the smallest packages we've ever seen. It's half the size of Virgin's previous TiVo box and 10 times as powerful.

Oh, and it can record SIX shows at once. SIX! And all said recordings can be accessed at any time by other TiVo boxes around the home.

Alongside the V6 box, Virgin introduces the Virgin TV TellyTablet - a 14-inch HD tablet that enables you to access your favourite TV shows, films and apps, wherever you might be.

Look out for a more in-depth look at Virgin's big TV plan later today, with a hands-on verdict pencilled in for next week.

Grab a free Mojo case with all Mojos from Chord Electronics

The award-winning Mojo DAC/headphone amp from Chord Electronics is being supplied with a free protective case throughout the holiday season in store at participating retailers around the world.

The promotion offers the high-quality protective case (worth £65) with all new Mojo purchases bought in retail stores up until 14 January, 2017.

The case features a clever hinged design to enable easy insertion and removal, with two clips keeping it securely closed. A secondary magnetic clip keeps Mojo firmly in place for added peace of mind.

The only caveat being you can only get a free Mojo case by buying a Mojo in-store - the offer sadly doesn't extend to online purchases.

The Heimplanet Motion Series are stylish new backpacks that move with you

If you're struggling to find a new backpack that suits your busy and active lifestyle, you might just be in the luck. The new Motion Series from the clever peeps at Heimplanet has just hit its crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter (with more than two weeks to go), and you can see why.

With a mixture of functional elements and innovative materials, the 20L ARC and the 25L ELLIPSE feature a 3D foam panel that ensures better airflow and reduces pressure points whilst carrying the bag.

Head on over to the official Kickstarter page today and you can pre-order an ARC for just $95 (£81).

29 November

Classic Ford GT and GT40 racing cars to be immortalised in Lego brick form

Come on, let's be honest, everyone loves Lego, but with practically every set on the market seemingly being related to Star Wars or a Marvel film, the brand is getting a little predictable.

Thankfully, the Danish brick phenomenon is getting a nice change of pace with the reveal of the Lego Speed Champions range, which celebrates two of motorsport's most iconic motors - the Ford GT and Ford GT40 - in toy form.

Created to celebrate their iconic status in Le Mans history, the set has a real 80s, retro vibe about them and are guaranteed to please both little and big kids alike.

The new 2016 Ford GT and 1966 Ford GT40 set will be available to order at LEGO.com/shop from March 1, 2017, with a recommended retail price of £29.99.

Grab an Xmas deal on Hi-Fi and AVs with Arcam

Cambridge-based audio electronics specialist Arcam is having a huge Xmas-themed sale, with loads of great deals on quality hi-fis, AV receivers and home cinema setups.

Price drops include the firm's Solo One-Box Systems range, with the Solo Music Stereo dropping to £1,299 (down from £1,599), the Solo Movie 2.1 drops to £1,499 (originally £1,799) and the Solo Movie 5.1 goes from £2,199 to £1,799.

Deals also include hi-fi units and disc players and will run throughout the month of December.

Logitech Pop Home Switch comes to the UK

Following its initial launch earlier this month, the Logitech Pop Home Switch Starter Pack and Pop Add-On Home Switch are now available from third-party retailers including Amazon, John Lewis and Curry's PC World.

Logitech Pop Home Switch allows users to control smart lighting, music, and more with the push of a button. Each switch can be programmed with up to three custom commands to add creativity and convenience throughout your smart home.

28 November

MyZone's fitness wearable app gets an extra dose of social media

24 November

MyZone, the fitness wearable range that covers everything from smart monitors to watches, is getting a new update to its companion app and its injecting an extra dose of social media connectivity.

In order to connect its users even further, the MyZone app will now support the ability to create groups and networks . You'll also be able to upload Instagram-esque photos of all your sick gains - because everyone loves a poser.

MyZone has also made some tweaks to how your personal data is tracked, with the likes of duration, peak heart-rate, calories burned, MEPs (MyZone effort points) earned and average-heart rate all given a much clearer presentation.

This socks are so tough you won't even need to wear shoes

#Freeyourfeet. That's the hashtag-bound marketing angle behind the self-styled ultra minimalist approach to footwear, the FYF.

Rather than strapping your poor feet in socks and shoes like a heathen, the FYF has been designed to combine the two into one durable yet lightweight experience.

So how does it do it? The FYF is made of Dyneema (well, 46.5% of it is), which is considered to be the strongest fibre there is. It's also incredibly lightweight, making it ideal of sports where your feet normally get a plenty of blisters from rubbing.

You can pre-order one today from $80 for a pair (that's about £64).

SwiftKey is preparing to roll out a brand new feature to its already impressive list of attributes, and this one is all about copying and pasting with ease.

Designed for users who often need to repeat the same phrase or set of key words, Clipboard stores said word groups and enables you to drop them into a doc you're working on with ease.

It also works in tandem with Shortcuts, enabling you to create a hot link to any phrase you've added to your Clipboard.

For example, instead of typing out your address you could save it to your Clipboard and create the Shortcut "Home1", which when typed, expands to your address.

The update will roll out later today.

Hit your fitness stride with Philips’ ActionFit range

Are you planning to start 2017 with a fitness-related resolution? If you are, investing in a great pair of activity-minded headphones could help all those spin classes, runs and gym sessions feel a little less grueling.

From the Bluetooth capabilities of the Philips SHQ7900CL to the durable and comfortable SHQ1400CL complete with ambient sound awareness, there’s something for everyone looking to reach their fitness goals.

The Philips SHQ7900 headphones are an ideal fitness partner, offering open acoustic design, Bluetooth connection and 18g lightweight design. And with no wired connection to hold users back, its high performance and IPX2 level sweat and moisture proof rating makes it ideal for even the most strenuous workout. Get yours today for £69.99 from Dixons.

12 best running headphones for serious exercise or keeping fit

When it comes to the Philips SHQ6500CL, its anti-slip rubber ear caps ensure the headphones never fall out, while high performance sound ensures users are motivated throughout. Music and calls can also be picked up while training, and it comes with IPX2 sweat resistance and a Kevlar reinforced cable. Buy it now from Amazon for £69.99.

With three ear tip sizes available and weighing in at only 5.7g, the Philips SHQ1405 has c-shaped ear tips, a sporty carrying pouch and mic - making these headphones ideal for a workout on the go. Invest in a pair today from Dixons for £19.99.

Finally, there's the ultralight and water/sweatproof Philips SHQ1400CL, the perfect headphones for the serious roadrunner (and one that doesn't want to break the bank). Buy a pair today for £17.99 from Amazon.

Announcing Noble Audio's best ever Black Friday/Cyber Monday event!

Noble Audio has announced its biggest ever Black Friday/Cyber Monday event. The in-ear monitor (IEM) specialist will be offering a 15% discount on all models: both its universal-fit and custom-fit in-ear monitors for a four-day period.

Noble is also offering a free BTS Bluetooth adaptor (worth £69) with its flagship nine-driver Katana and brand new 10-driver Kaiser Encore models.

It kicks of at 8am tomorrow in the UK and will run until 8am on Tuesday 29th, GMT.