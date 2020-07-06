Summer sale: get a brand-new 2020 Samsung cheap 4K TV from just £449

Sometimes, to get a big TV bargain, you need to go for slightly older. But not so with these 43-inch Samsung 4K TV deals from Currys: the two TVs we've picked out below are both 2020 models released in the last few months, with all the latest screen and processing tech.

• Buy the Samsung UE43TU8507U 4K LED TV for £449 (save £150) from Currys

• Buy the Samsung QE43Q60T 4K QLED TV for £599 (save £200) from Currys

One is even a QLED TV that we've just given a glowing review to: the Samsung Q60T. Having a few hundred chopped of its price when it was a great buy already is the icing on a deliciously well-detailed cake.

We said that the Q60T "is a lustrous, detailed and fully engrossing watch, even in reasonably bright sunlight… Detail levels, especially the essentials of skin-tone and -texture, are high. Patterns are described in depth, edges are drawn smoothly, and motion-handling is assured in all but the most trying circumstances. "

Basically, this is a TV that looks damn good, and has an easy-to-use smart TV system with a great range of apps. It's a great choice for gaming too, thanks to its ultra-fast response times.

See lots more great deals in our Summer Savings Week!

Samsung QE43Q60T 4K QLED TV | Save £200 | Now £599 at Currys

This QLED TV is a compact size, but is big on rich HDR colours and 4K detail, thanks to Samsung's processing. It has a smart TV platform with all the latest streaming services, and that's easy to navigate. It's a really impressive performer for the money.View Deal

Also on offer, for an even cheaper price, is the Samsung TU8507, which uses Samsung's Dynamic Crystal Display technology, instead of the fancier QLED panel. It means the colour depth isn't quite as strong as the Q60T, but in terms of the processing and smart TV capabilities, it's up there with the more expensive set.

And it still supports HDR, of course, so you still get that great contrast – it's just a little less vibrant, but still extremely satisfying for the money.