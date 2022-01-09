Sony PSVR 2 vs Oculus Quest 2: which has better specs?

Sony finally showed us what's in store for its contender for the best VR headset with the PlayStation VR 2 and it looks absolutely excellent, with plenty of PSVR 2 games lined up to play. But other great headsets exist and today we're comparing the PSVR 2 to the popular Oculus Quest 2 to find out which has the better specs.

Both headsets will transport you to other worlds, powered by the PS5 for PSVR 2 and either itself or a PC for Quest 2. There are plenty of games to play, with loads more coming during 2022, and each can be used for other things on the side.

VR has been bubbling up for many years at this point and we're just now seeing some maturity in the industry and buy-in from developers, who are essential to making the platforms fun.

So, let's compare the PSVR 2 and Quest 2 to find the best VR headset.

(Image credit: Sony / Camouflaj)

Sony PSVR 2 specs

Sony took the wraps off the PSVR 2 a few days ago and we're excited.

One of the most important things about any VR headset is the display and Sony has delivered with a 4K OLED screen, 2000x2040 pixels-per-eye, HDR support, 90Hz/120Hz refresh rate, 110-degree field of view, eye-tracking, and four inside-out cameras (to monitor surroundings).

Sony will bundle two updated Sense controllers that offer even more precision and help build immersion in games.

The price of PSVR 2 is unknown but you have to factor in buying a PS5 (and games), as the PSVR 2 only works via a wired connection, unlike Quest 2.

(Image credit: Oculus)

Oculus Quest 2 specs

The Oculus Quest 2 was released a little while ago and so the specs are generally inferior to Sony's PSVR 2, which has yet to be released or even given a release date.

Having said that, the Quest 2 packs a punch, especially if you want to use the headset wireless (ie, away from a PC). This is a killer feature and makes VR feel a lot more real, rather than being tied to a legacy device.

Oculus Quest 2 includes 1832×1920 pixels-per-eye through an LCD display with no HDR, 72Hz/90Hz/120Hz refresh rates, a 90-degree field of view, four inside-out cameras, no eye tracking, hand tracking, a mic, and bundle Oculus Touch controllers.

The specs are by no means shabby and will deliver crisp games that feel immersive. Plus, you can actually buy Oculus Quest 2 right now.

Which has better specs?

In terms of raw specs, the PSVR 2 is better in most objective senses: higher-resolution, better field of view, OLED, and so on. But you can't actually buy the PSVR 2 right now, which means that Oculus Quest 2 (or the outgoing PSVR) is the obvious choice for anyone wanting to get into VR gaming immediately, or who doesn't own a PS5 console.

The range of games on offer also differs and it will be interesting to see what kind of exclusives Sony managers to line up for PSVR 2 buyers in the future.

As to what is coming up for PlayStation in 2022, be sure to check out T3's PlayStation in 2022 guide.