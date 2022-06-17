Serial 1 goes off-road with its new electric mountain bike

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Serial 1 electric bikes have taken years of Harley-Davidson know-how and distilled them into a range of electric bikes (opens in new tab). While the original range were all city bikes, this new model is very much made for off-road riding.

The Switch/MTN is a fully-fledged electric mountain bike (opens in new tab) designed to conquer rough trails. This is not the company's first eMTB, the Bash/MTN was released earlier this year as a limited run of just 1,050 bikes available across Europe and the US. However, the Switch/MTN is more extreme thanks to its air suspension forks. It also has a cleaner frame design and comes in a great choice of colors.

In addition to its three main electric bike models, Serial 1 has offered a series of interesting limited editions, like the 80s BMX version of the Mosh and the reimaging of the original Harley Davidson motorbike that gave Serial 1 its name.

Judging by the Switch/MTN, the off-road features aren't just for show. It might be a new market for Serial 1 but its taking it seriously, from the placement of the battery pack and motor to lower gravity to the button on the handlebars to automatically lower the seat post.

(Image credit: Serial 1)

The basic specs of the Switch/MTN are very similar to the Bash/MTN. The aluminum frame includes internal routing for the brake, shift cable and electrical wiring. There are integrated LED lighting in the rear forks and on the handlebars – the headlight is playfully named the BAF, or bright as F*** for its super-bright coverage.

The bike is powered by a 250W Brose S Mag motor with 66 ft-lbs of torque and an integrated but removable 527Wh battery. Both of these have been positioned low and central to the bike, to help with the center of gravity.

It sits on 27.5 x 35mm allow rims and Michelin E-Wild E-Gum tires, with hydraulic disc brakes on front and rear. It uses a 12-speed drivetrain with an 11-50 gear ratio to cope with all conditions and offers four ride modes for the pedal assistance from the motor, capable of taking the bike up to 20mph.

(Image credit: Serial 1)

The biggest addition is the fully adjustable air suspension front forks. These provide up to 120mm of travel and can be easily adjusted to suit your weight, riding style and terrain. The dropper seat post is also a neat addition. With the press of a lever on the handlebars, you can adjust the saddle height on the go.

As with the other Serial 1 bikes, the Switch/MTN uses the Serial 1 app to provide a range of features. From security options to track, monitor and immobilize the bike, to route planning and real-time ride data, it allows your phone to become part of the bike's system. You can mount your phone to the handlebars using a special attachment, and even charge it via the USB-C port in the handlebars.

The Serial 1 Switch/MTN is on sale now from the Serial 1 website (opens in new tab), priced $4,499 (£3,641 / AU$6,383).