Save up to AU$300 as Dyson launches a full week of exclusive deals

We've seen plenty of deals hit our screens of late across a range of retailers and products. But while EOFY and Amazon Prime Day offered up great savings on smaller items, we didn't see a huge range of discounts on premium appliances.

Fear not, Dyson is stepping up with a full week of exclusive deals, slashing the prices on their best products and offering free gifts with plenty of others. Running from 19-25 July, you can save up to $300 with select purchases of Dyson’s latest technologies direct from its website.

This is the second time the appliance manufacturer has run the deals week. In 2020, Dyson Week was a huge success with people spending more time at home and a healthy home environment becoming more important than ever during Covid-19 lockdowns.

As that continues to be reality into 2021, we're expecting the sales period to be even bigger this year. And that means these discounts are going to be in high demand, so if you see something you like, snap it up for it's gone.

Read on to see the best deals from Dyson Week live right now.

Discounts

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$1,099 AU$799 (save AU$300) This is an opportunity to grab one of the last of its kind. Dyson doesn't officially sell the Cyclone V10 Absolute+ anymore, but are offloading the remaining stock for cheap. It was the original model which started a revolution for Dyson's handsticks, so there's a certain nostalgia attached to it. It boasts 30% more suction power than a V8, and an additional 20 minutes of battery in standard mode. You'll get it with two cleaner heads and seven additional tools when you save AU$300 by purchasing direct from Dyson. View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$899 AU$599 (save AU$300) There may be two new generations out after it already but that doesn't mean the V8 Absolute is any less of a vacuum cleaner. It's still a powerful sucker indeed. It will make quick work of your cleaning chores with great suction for up to 40 minutes. That's plenty for a small home. And, like all of Dyson's vacuums, it's versatile as well. So head over to Dyson and save AU$300 on this machine.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin | AU$599 AU$379 (save AU$220) If you want the versatility of a Dyson vac without spending top dollar, this is a pretty sweet deal on the V7 Motorhead Origin. It’s an older model, but it still promises up to 30 minutes of powerful suction. That said, it’s likely best-suited to those who live in smaller homes. It only comes with the main head and one tool, but if you aren’t fazed, score this bargain directly from Dyson.View Deal

Dyson Hot+Cool fan heater | AU$599 AU$449 (save AU$150) While you need it now to keep you warm, this two-in-one device also doubles up to cool you down in the summer months. You can choose between having a blast of air directly towards you or having the room evenly heated or cooled at the simple push of a button. Get it in black or white, with AU$150 off from Dyson.View Deal

Free gifts

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Extra | AU$1,449 + free click-in battery worth up to AU$199 The all-new Dyson V15 Detect has a laser light to illuminate dirt on the floor, and it’s designed to help you spot small, lurking debris. While not everyone needs that kind of feature, it's pretty fancy. Despite its powerful 60-minute suction, the V15 is compact and light making it easy to move around the house. It might not be on sale, but Dyson is currently throwing in a free click-in battery worth up to AU$199. You'll get the same deal with the slightly older Dyson V11 Outsize Absolute Extra. View Deal

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra | AU$1,249 + free cleaning kit worth up to AU$89 The V12 Detect Slim has a few subtle differences to the V15: it’s lighter, has a smaller dustbin and comes with a little less suction power. But it's also $200 cheaper, and you'll still get the same laser light feature to illuminate microscopic dust. It’s not discounted, but Dyson is throwing in a free cleaning kit worth up to AU$89. View Deal

All Dyson Week offers