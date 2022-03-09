Samsung's next-gen OLED TV and PC monitor tech is officially better for your eyes

Good news if you're considering buying one of Samsung's Quantum Dot displays, which are among the best TVs you can buy right now. New certification means that you can tell yourself and your significant other that they're good for your health. That's because the QD panels have been awarded two important new forms of certification from SGS, a third party organisation whose job is to test products against International standards.

The two new certifications add to the acclaim for Samsung's QD displays by giving them the highest rating level in the Pro Gaming Verified category as well awarding them the Eye Care Display certification for their blue light emissions.

So what does that actually mean?

Yo listen up, here's a story about a QLED that lives in a blue world

The Eye Care Display certification is based on how much blue light displays emit, and it's believed that blue light can add to eye strain in low lighting conditions. By demonstrating that its QD displays emitted less than 11.5% blue light, Samsung was able to demonstrate that its panels were less blue light emissive than alternative 31.5-inch and bigger gaming monitors.

The other certification, Pro Gaming Verified, is the one we're particularly interested in. The top platinum rating is hard to achieve, so it's an award that actually means something: it covers reflectance, refresh rate, viewing angle, light leakage and colour reproduction, and the QD displays performed well in each category: response speeds from black to white were 0.01ms, refresh rates were 175Hz and because of the way QD displays are made they don't suffer from the same delay as conventional LCD displays.

The certification comes at a good time for Samsung and partners such as Dell: its QD displays will be in the Alienware 34-inch curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DW), which launches in the US this week and could well be one of the best gaming monitors in 2022; the certifications suggest that it may be less hard on your eyes than rival displays, so you should be able to stay at the top of your game for longer.