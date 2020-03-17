Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: get big data for less in Carphone Warehouse flash deal

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is the sexy new thing in the smartphone world. With a state-of-the-art camera system and a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 battery, the handset delivers a fantastic mobile phone experience across the board. Unfortunately, what is also top tier is its price, especially the 5G version of the handset — with the phone starting SIM free at £899.

Which is why this on-contract S20 5G phone deal from Carphone Warehouse really caught our attention here at T3, which bags the phone for £39.99 a month.

The deal delivers a 24-month SIM plan with network Vodafone that delivers a huge 64GB data, 5G connectivity, unlimited minutes and calls for an affordable monthly cost. However, this is one of the Carphone Warehouse's "Flash Deals" so it won't be around for very long. Get it soon!

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a phenomenal phone. It might be lacking the raw 108MP camera sensor of its bigger sibling the S20 Ultra, but it's not lacking in any other department. With oodles of processing power, great software and an AMOLED 6.2" screen to die for, it's definitely a phone worthy of your consideration. The fact 5G access is included is the icing on the cake, as you get the opportunity to be an early adopter of the next-generation network.

The full details of the Samsung Galaxy S20 deals can be viewed below:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | £99.99 upfront | 64GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Vodafone | £39.99 per month

This is the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal we've seen yet, offering the brand new handset for less than a hundred quid upfront and with a massive monthly data allowance. The £39.99 monthly fee is very much affordable when it comes to premium handsets, and as the SIM plan you get is from Vodafone, you get 5G included at no extra cost. Free and fast delivery is also included in the deal.View Deal

In T3's Samsung Galaxy S20 review, we described the phone as "a fine improvement over its older sibling, the Samsung Galaxy S10" with a "crisp picture, flowing refresh rate and first-rate camera." This is already one of the phones of the year, and a sure-fire way to get into the wonderful world of 5G on the ground floor.

For even more great Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, be sure to check out T3's authoritative deal comparison chart below, which pulls together the very best prices on the handset from every retailer of note.