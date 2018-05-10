Expect Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch in February 2019. Here's why

Recently, Korean financial paper The Bell claimed that Samsung would officially launch the new Galaxy S10 at CES in Las Vegas in January 2018. You should take that rumour with a bucketful of salt.

Usually, Samsung chooses Mobile World Congress , which starts at the end of February each year, as its venue to debut its flagship Galaxy S phones.

So what’s changed? Apparently, Samsung is planning to take the wraps off its new foldable phone, the Galaxy X , at Mobile World Congress in February and so it’s moved the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S10 forward to early January.

We’ve been here before. In 2017, there were rumours that the Samsung Galaxy S9 would make its first public appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January. It launched at MWC in February.

The same was said about the Galaxy S8 the year before, and in October 2015, Korea IT News wrote that the Galaxy S7 would be announced in January 2016 instead of February.

What actually happened was that the S7, S8 and S9 were all announced in February at Mobile World Congress.

So past form points at a few more rumours about a Galaxy S10 launch in January, followed with the actual launch in February 2019 at MWC. Want a date? Pencil in the evening of Sunday 24 February.

Where does that leave the launch of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy X folding phone? Our money is on the Galaxy X launching in the months following MWC, or at the same event as the Galaxy S10, resulting in so much coverage for Samsung that other launches at the show barely get a look in, or the X being a figment of the internet’s fevered imagination that never actually launches because who really wants a phone that folds out into a mini tablet?

T3's 2019 Samsung Galaxy launch predictions