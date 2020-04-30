Samsung Galaxy Note 20 set to eclipse OnePlus 8 Pro with new tech

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has long been rumoured to surpass the Korean manufacturer's current handsets, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. It's said to have a massive Super AMOLED display, a redesigned S Pen and the same great camera setup as the Galaxy Note 20 Plus.

We've always assumed the Note 20 will pack the same chipset as its predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in some regions and the Exynos 990 in other regions. Both are representative of the latest and greatest, 5G-powered technology future phones will be based on.

However, new information claims the Note 20 won't be housing the Exynos 990 chipset as previously thought. Instead, it will pack a better one.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Insiders speaking to Korean news outlet ZDnet (via our sibling site TechRadar) have discovered the Note 20 will (reportedly) be packing the Exynos 992, the successor to the 990, in order to provide an edge over its Android rivals.

The principle difference here is the 992 uses 6nm architecture, which is smaller than the 7nm architecture used in the 990. This allows a smaller chip to provide the same computing power as its larger cousin, or the same size of chip to be even more powerful.

However, TechRadar reports this would equate to just a 1-3% boost in performance, so the gains would be negligible. But this is how progress works: incremental gains over multiple generations of phones is how we ended up with today's highly advanced handsets.

(Image credit: TT Technology)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is set to launch this summer. Even with COVID-19 creating chaos in the technology world by disrupting supply chains and forcing factories to close, nothing we've heard yet suggests the Note 20 will deviate from its rumoured July-August release window.

Samsung has not revealed much around the different models, but we can expect at least a Note 20 and Note 20+. Last year, Samsung also debuted a Note 10 Lite, and could repeat this move in an attempt to go toe-to-toe with new, cheaper high-profile releases such as the iPhone SE.

